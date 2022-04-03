When the Penguins hired Ron Hextall and Brian Burke in Feb. 2021, it was fair to wonder how the front-office shakeup might change the identity and personality of the club on the ice.
Hextall, after all, earned a reputation during his playing days as a fierce competitor with an explosive temper. He was suspended multiple times and still holds the career record for penalty minutes by a goalie. When the former Flyers netminder was named general manager, many Penguins fans first thoughts instinctively went back to the time he chased Robbie Brown around the rink, wielding a stick.
Burke, meanwhile, is a proudly gruff hockey man. During his introductory press conference in Toronto in 2008, he famously promised to assemble a roster with “proper levels of pugnacity, testosterone, truculence and belligerence.” And, had it not been for commissioner Gary Bettman stepping in, Burke planned to settle a dispute with then-Edmonton GM Kevin Lowe by renting a barn to fist fight. No, seriously.
Given their track records, it would have been easy to connect the dots and assume they’d transform the roster to create a bigger, tougher, meaner version of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Well, since those two were hired, fourteen months, one offseason and two trade deadlines have passed. What have we learned?
“Our DNA has not changed,” Burke said. “Our DNA has still been skate and shoot and score. And we’ve been successful. Fifteen straight years in the playoffs. Two Cups. Four Conference Finals appearances, including three Cup [Final appearances].
“We’re not going to suddenly say, ‘Hey, let’s go back to a 70s team.’ But we do we do believe that the elements of being harder to play against is a positive for us.”
That quote largely sums it up. These Penguins are still built upon the same principles that helped coach Mike Sullivan hoist the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons — speed, skill, star power.
At the same time, there’s also that, “but...” part of that sentence.
Hextall and Burke have not made many moves. However, of the handful of acquisitions, several have been aimed at adding a somewhat different dimension.
Mark Friedman has provided an agitator’s mentality. Brock McGinn brings a hitting element. Brian Boyle has dropped the gloves to stand up for teammates on multiple instances.
Still, to this point, there has been a balance here.
“You always want to be a big team, but you also want to be fast. You also want to be skilled,” Hextall said. “It’s always that fine line of, do you want to get big and slow and a little bit more unskilled? Or do you want to keep your skill?
“The one thing I know about this team in my year here is that we play through things. Sometimes when you have a team that’s not the biggest team in the league, you ask yourself the question, can we play through? Our team does play through.”
This trade deadline, the main priority was to add some offense to the top six by acquiring two-time 30-plus goal scorer Rickard Rakell.
But watch him play and, already, he’s laid several board-rattling hits that have instantly made the 6-1, 195-pound forward the most-physical of the top-six wingers.
The other deadline-day addition was Nathan Beaulieu, a 6-2, 205-pound blueliner with 23 bouts on his fight card. Hextall said on deadline day the “rugged” natured of his game was the selling point.
When this offseason comes, bulking up the blue line would appear to be a priority.
Look, they’re not assembling a roster of goons. Not even close. This is still a Sullivan team, with excellent puck possession and puck pursuit at the heart of it all.
“I love the way we play,” Hextall said. “We play fast. We play hard. We play through.”
At the same time, the additions have, mostly, been cards of a slightly different suite. Hextall likes fighters — but that doesn’t just mean someone who drops the gloves.
“I personally like hard players, players that go to the net,” Hextall said. “Not necessarily fight. That’s more 80s and 90s to me. Once in a while, if it happens, it happens. But it’s more fighting through. You know playing through traffic. Playing through sticks. Getting to the net. You watch the playoffs and that’s what it’s all about. As you get further in the playoffs goals are harder to come by, you’ve got to check.
“You’ve got to be relentless.”