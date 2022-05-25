STATE COLLEGE — Zakee Wheatley got an up-close view of talented Penn State defender Joey Porter Jr. last season. The two players shared the same position — cornerback.
Both players are similar in length. The 6-2 Wheatley, who looks taller, is listed at 191. Porter, a fourth-year player, is 6-2, 196, per the current PSU roster posted online.
Wheatley, a redshirt freshman who has been moved to safety, is a big believer in Porter’s skills. Some early 2023 first-round mock drafts have Porter, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers great Joey Porter Sr., going in the first round.
Wheatley is all-in on the first-round buzz surrounding Porter, a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the conference’s coaches in 2021.
“Of course. Joey’s a dog, Joey’s like that,” Wheatley said Wednesday afternoon, during a media session on the practice fields behind Penn State’s Lasch building.
“Joey’s a ballplayer. … You’re going to feel his presence, you’re going to feel his size. He’s going to make a play that needs to be made. He’s going to shut down the whole half of the field.
“Whoever he’s guarding, I’m confident in him. I think (the receiver) is trapped, no matter who he’s guarding.”
Wheatley has yet to carve out a role on Penn State’s defense but that may come in the fall. Wheatley had a strong spring and is pushing two other safeties – vet Keaton Ellis and second-year Lion Jaylen Reed – to start next to returnee Ji’Ayir Brown.
A prep star in Maryland, Wheatley played safety and corner at Archbishop Spalding and also saw time at wideout.
“I think I’m just confident in my game, confident in my ball skills, confident in my length,” Wheatley said.
“Because I played receiver, I know what is hard to go against, and a patient safety is something that’s definitely a little more challenging, so I just tried to do that every play, just trust in my abilities.”
Wheatley is still a bit lanky and he could add 10-12 pounds to his frame in the next year or two. But he already considers himself built to play a physical style reminiscent of Jaquan Brisker, a standout on PSU’s defense last season.
“I’m a physical player, so anyone who comes my way, I going to come down and hit (him) anytime,” Wheatley said.
“I’m not scared of contact.”