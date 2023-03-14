CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville softball team lost quite a bit of firepower to graduation from last year’s 12-10 team that made the District Class 2A semifinals.
The Lady Tide lost five starters, including three-time, all-state selection Joslynne Freyer and MacKenzie Wall, an all-stater last season. The duo, along with Maddie Butler, Taylor Luzier and Rylee Wiggins provided much of the offense for the Lady Tide, while Freyer also pitched every inning.
“It’s going to be hard to replace them because of their (offensive) output,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “And they came up as freshmen and were here for four years. But we’re going to plug some people in an play a lot of freshmen.”
Despite the heavy losses, Curwensville does return eight letterwinners in seniors Teagan Harzinski, Brooklyn Knepp, Shyanne Rudy, and Kaylie Shaw and sophomores Addison Butler, Ava Olosky, Alaina Reitz and Natalie Wischuck. Harzinski, Rudy, Shaw, Butler and Wischuck are returning starters.
Rudy was a Progressland all-star at second base last season after batting .400 with 15 RBIs and a .606 slugging percentage. Harzinski was a second teamer that hit .478 with 24 RBIs, while playing first base.
“Teagan and Shyanne are going to be the cogs in the batting order,” Leigey said. “We’re going to rely on them and Addy and Natalie. They’ll be our top four in the order.”
Wischuck will return to play shortstop, while Butler will see time behind the plate like last year, but may also get some outfield reps. Kaylie Shaw looks to reprise her role in a corner outfield spot. Olosky is the probably starter in centerfield. Reitz (infield) and Knepp (outfield) will provide depth.
Freshmen Addison Siple, Addison Warren, Sydney Simcox and Ava Hainsey will likely help fill out the order and are part of a solid class of newcomers along with Caitlyn Irwin and Jenna McCartney, that Leigey says will contribute right away.
“My freshmen class is pretty talented, and they’ve been playing ball for a long time,” he said. “Probably four of the six are going to start.
“Our freshmen are a hungry group. They’re competitive. They’re willing to stay and do extra work. They have some big aspirations. But they are freshmen and they’ll make some mistakes. But we’ll take that and build on it.”
Siple will not only bat in the middle of the lineup, but she’ll also be tasked with taking over the starting role in in the pitching circle.
“We’re going to be carried by Siple in the circle,” Leigey said. “She’s been pitching real well at the junior high level and in travel ball. Now it’s her turn to see what she can do at the varsity level.”
Irwin will give the Lady Tide a second arm and a different look they can use to their advantage.
“She’s a lefty and she has natural movement,” Leigey said. “Mixing her in with AK (Siple) is a plus. We did that in the fall and it just messed people up. It’s a whole different view from the left side and we have a different game plan with Irwin. Other teams will have to adjust on the fly. It’s a good mix.”
Despite a team that may play as many as six or seven starters that are freshmen and sophomores, Leigey thinks they can contend for the top of District 6 class 2A right away.
“We have been stopped in the semifinals too many times,” Leigey said. “I have always pushed that I just want to get to the finals. But that’s not enough this year. We’re young, but I want to get to the finals and win.
“I already told them, ‘if we make it there and lose, we’re leaving the medals there on the plate.’ I told them, ‘we’ll be back for them next year in a different color.’ I’m trying to get them to buy in. We just don’t want to get there, we want to win it.”
Leigey says the team is off to a good start following a highly successful fall ball season and is excited to see what the Lady Tide can do once the regular season kicks in.
“We went undefeated in fall ball, so that’s promising,” he said. “I know it was just fall ball, but they were competitive games and it gave this group a chance to get together and mold together. We beat DCC, and we haven’t done that at any level for a while. I think there are good things to come this year. We just need to get off to a good start and build on it.”
Curwensville is scheduled to open its season March 20 at Brockway.
Roster
Seniors
*Teagan Harzinski, *Brooklyn Knepp, *Shyanne Rudy, *Kaylie Shaw.
Sophomores
*Addison Butler, *Ava Olosky, *Alaina Reitz, *Natalie Wischuck.
Freshmen
Ava Hainsey, Caitlynn Irwin, Jenna McCartney, Sydney Simcox, Addison Siple, Addison Warren.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
20—at Brockway, 4 p.m. 23—at Juniata Valley. 28—at Glendale. 30—Williamsburg,
April
4—Bellwood-Antis. 11—at West Branch. 13—at Mount Union. 17—at Purchase Line, 4 p.m. 18—at Moshannon Valley. 20—Juniata Valley. 25—Glendale. 27—at Williamsburg. 29—at North Star (DH), 11 a.m.
May
2—at Bellwood-Antis. 4—West Branch. 8—Moshannon Valley. 9—Mount Union.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted