HYDE — The Clearfield boys golf team lost five seniors to graduation last season and has just two returning letterwinners, putting the Bison on a bit of a youth movement for 2022.
Back are junior Ethan Evilsizor and sophomore Dylan Greslick to lead a 9-man squad with no seniors.
The duo has already stepped up in the Bison’s first couple matches this season.
“The couple courses that we’ve played so far have been pretty tough and neither of then had played them before,” Clearfield head coach Chad Gearhart said. “But they posted some very respectable scores, which I was very happy with.
“Dylan and Ethan also played very well in a local tournament at (Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club) which gave them some good experience against some older guys. They are definitely both showing leadership qualities and helping the other kids out.”
Sophomores Carter Kaskan, Nathan Lumadue, Jacob Rumfola and Zachary Walk were all on the squad last season, while junior Maxwell Maines, sophomore Luke Dixon and freshman Gavin Norris are getting their first taste of varsity action.
“They’re all basically first- or-second-year golfers,” Gearhart said. “So there isn’t a lot of competition experience with them. But they’ve already shown a lot of promise after our first couple matches.”
And that already has Gearhart excited for the future, knowing he has the entire squad back next season and all but one for the following year.
“I’m definitely looking forward to next year,” he said. “If we make this year a learning season and the guys put a little time in next year before the season starts, I think we can compete very well next year.”
But that doesn’t mean Gearhart is looking past 2022. The Bison are off to a 2-4-1 start after a Mountain League match and a tie against Brookville and are hoping to improve as the season progresses.
“I’m looking for the team to be over .500, which is difficult in the Mountain League,” Gearhart said. “If you have one bad day, you lose six or seven matches.”
As far as postseason aspirations, Gearhart believes his returning letterwinners have the ability to compete at the District 9 Tournament and beyond.
“Dylan and Ethan have come along pretty well,” Gearhart said. “Ethan played pretty well at districts last year and he would have moved on to the second day if it wasn’t for the last hole.
“So there is definitely a good foundation there and they can definitely make some noise, especially with us dropping down to Double-A. There are more spots available now to move on.”
Evilsizor and Greslick have locked down the top two spots on the team, while Dixon and Walk have solidified their roles in the Top 4. Any of the other golfers have the ability to round out the starting six according to Gearhart.
“Just from the beginning of the season we’ve had Luke Dixon step into the No. 3 role rather quickly,” he said. “And Zach played a little varsity last year in one or two matches and his game has definitely improved. So those two and Ethan and Dylan are definitely the Top 4.
“Anyone among those other guys can step into the other two spots. They’re all pretty close to one another. So it just comes down to who is feeling good and wants to challenge for one of those spots for the next outing.”
Clearfield is back in action today in the second Mountain League Octa-Meet of the season.
The Bison travel to Scotch Valley.
Roster
Juniors
*Ethan Evilsizor, Nathan Lumadue, Maxwell Maines.
Sophomores
Luke Dixon, *Dylan Greslick, Carter Kaskan, Jacob Rumfola, Zachary Walk.
Freshman
Gavin Norris.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
August
18—at Bald Eagle Area Octa-Meet, 1 p.m. 23—Brookville, 3 p.m. 24—at Hollidaysburg Octa-Meet, 1 p.m. 30—at Tyrone Octa-Meet, 1 p.m. 31—Curwensville, 3:30 p.m.
September
8—at Penns Valley Octa-Meet, 1 p.m. 16—at Kane Invitational, 9 a.m. 29—at Curwensville, 3:30 p.m.