HYDE — The Clearfield wrestling team lost seven starters to graduation off last season’s 15-1 dual meet team. The group accounted for 161 wins and helped the Bison to a second-place finish in the District 4-9 Class 3A Tournament and a fourth-place finish at Northwest Regionals.
But the Bison return six letterwinners and have an influx of new varsity talent, which has head coach Jeff Aveni excited for the season.
“We graduated quite a few seniors and seven of them were starters, but don’t look past this freshmen group,” he said. We have a good group of sophomores and freshmen that I brought up that are ready to wrestle. They’re excited to wrestle and I’m excited to watch them.”
Senior Evan Davis, juniors Carter Chamberlain, Will Domico and Adam Rougeux and sophomores Ty Aveni and Brady Collins return to lead the team.
The group had 131 wins between them and feature a trio of returning state qualifiers in Chamberlain, Collins and Davis.
“We have a lot of talent and that’s great for our program, and it’s going be so much fun to watch,” Aveni said.
Chamberlain was 30-11 last season with a district title, runner-up finish at regionals and an eighth-place medal from states at 189.
“I know he wants to climb the podium,” Aveni said. “He’s excited to get back on the mat and just looking forward to putting himself higher up. He’s been working hard and I’m excited to see where he ends up.”
Collins, who went 35-6 and was a district champ and regional third-place finisher, came a win away from medaling at PIAAs last season as a freshman at 126.
“Brady lost in the blood round,” Aveni said. “People don’t know but Brady was really, really dinged up in Hershey. I say he kind of wrestled with no arms, but he’s as tough as they come and I know where his sights are and he’s hoping to get real close to the top if not on top this year. I look for huge things out of him.”
Davis won 30 bouts a season ago and was second at districts and third at regionals at 113.
“Evan is one of our few seniors and we have big goals for him,” Aveni said. “We’re hoping to medal and have a very strong season. I thought he developed a ton last year from a wrestling standpoint and he’s right where he needs to be.”
Ty Aveni was 15-12 last season and placed fourth in a loaded 132-pound class at districts.
“He’s greatly improved,” coach Aveni said. “He’s a lot bigger and stronger and he’s a little more of a man than he was last year, which is going to help him. He’s been working hard and trying to close the gap on some of those guys. The three guys ahead of him were just hammers. But he’s focused and we’re excited to see what he can do.”
Rougeux won 13 bouts last season and Domico was 8-4 before being sidelined with an injury. Domico will also not be able to start this season after suffering an injury in the final regular season football game.
“Adam has just looked great in the room so far,” Aveni said. “He’s picked up on so much of what we push in our program last year.
“He had some some unique talent last year and we’re excited to see what he can do. Hopefully he learned a lot last year and got some better weight control and stuff like that. And I think he can be a good leader for our team.”
After the letterwinners, the Bison will rely on a handful of varsity newcomers, led by Carter Freeland, who won the PJW state title last season at 157 pounds.
“That was a huge accomplishment for him, but now he’s got to turn that over to varsity success,” Aveni said. “We had a tremendous wrestling camp this summer as a team. We had some guys really rise. It gave them their first taste of varsity level competition and we looked really good.
“So I’m excited about that. Carter was one of those guys. He wrestled some really good kids and stood toe-to-toe with them. He’s ready.”
Other varsity newcomers that looked great in summer camp according to Aveni are freshmen Cash Diehl and Bryndin Chamberlain, who will kick off the Bison lineup at 107 and 114.
“I’m thrilled to have Cash at 107,” Aveni said. “He’s going to do some nice things for us. It’s a huge thing for your lineup to have a hammer there.
“And Bryndin’s just got this toughness about him that you don’t teach. He’s got talent. He just needs to clean some things up with his technique and then he’s going to be tough to beat.”
Following Davis at 121 is another freshman in Colton Ryan.
“Another freshman talent,” Aveni said. “You saw what he did on the football field. He was a standout there and I expect him to be the same type talent on the wrestling mat.”
Rougeux will begin the season at 133 with yet another freshman after him in Colton Bumbarger at 139.
“He’s a tough kid,” Aveni said. He’s going to compete in every match. We just have to work on his mental toughness and getting him to believe in himself.”
From 145 through through 189, the Bison should be quite solid.
“We get into our core there,” Aveni said. “At some point we’re hoping to see Brady, Ty, Domico, Freeland and Carter Chamberlain up through there. That’s a nice solid center in your lineup.”
The Bison will cover Domico’s injury and a lack of a 215-pounder by bumping kids around as need and getting mat time for senior veteran Patrick Knepp, who saw limited action last year, and sophomores Hunter Ressler and Aiden Rougeux.
Senior Eric Myers will anchor the Bison at 285.
“Eric Myers spent two years behind Oliver Billotte, showed up every day and worked hard,” Aveni said. “He’s been in here wrestling with coach (Myles) Caragein also. Last year, I think he won every JV tournament we were in.
“He loves to win and he’s fun to watch. He’s that guy that just loves to win, and you got to love that because you know you’re getting his best effort every time he goes out, and I’m really excited to see his senior year. I’m proud of him for sticking with the program, knowing that he really didn’t have a great chance to see the mat and he stuck with it.”
Aveni believes his young squad will be able to compete in every match and battle at a high level in tournaments and the postseason.
“I believe we’re very solid,” Aveni said. “We’re going to put 13 guys on the mat that can wrestle. That that makes you tough to beat.
“But teams like Brookville are going to do that and you know some teams in the Mountain League consistently do that. In District 9, Port Allegany, Redbank Valley ... Curwensville has a nice team this year. We’re going to compete with some teams that have talent.
“But I believe in what we do and our training and most of these guys do. I’ve been coaching this group of kids their whole lives. So I know them well and I really believe in them. So it’s going to be fun.”
Clearfield kicks off its dual meet season Friday, hosting Brookville.
Roster
Seniors
Sarah Cutler, *Evan Davis, Patrick Knepp, Connor Kyler, Eric Myers.
Juniors
Jaden Albert, *Carter Chamberlain, *Will Domico, *Adam Rougeux.
Sophomores
*Ty Aveni, Nick Bailor, *Brady Collins, Carter Freeland, Dakota Rauch, Hunter Ressler, Aiden Rougeux.
Freshmen
Colton Bumbarger, Bryndin Chamberlain, Cash Diehl, Colton Ryan.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
December
2/3—at Top Hat Tournament. 9—Brookville. 13—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 16—DuBois. 20—Hollidaysburg. 22—at St. Marys.
January
3—at Bald Eagle Area. 10—Tyrone. 13/14—at Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament (IUP), TBA. 18—at Bellefonte. 21—Bison Duals, 8 a.m. 24—at Huntingdon. 27—at Thomas Tournament (Bedford), 10 a.m. 28—at Thomas Tournament (Bedford), TBA.
February
7—Penns Valley.
Matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted