This past August, Pirates director of coaching and player development John Baker talked about how the team planned to “build the barn” when it came to its burgeoning farm system. The gist was taking a bunch of talented prospects and giving them the tools needed to find success.
Ten days at Pirate City recently offered a chance to tour the barn, to walk around, talk to people and see how new drills, concepts and technology have been implemented. Specifically on the pitching side, the Pirates’ new direction has been striking.
While this certainly doesn’t cover it all, one of the most encouraging things — besides no longer treating every pitcher the same — is how the Pirates have married modern and old-school concepts.
There are hand-written notes and relationship being built juxtaposed with technology permeating the practice fields — various cameras and computers set up behind the mound, batter’s box and off to the side to capture every movement, every rotation and for coaches and analysts to later pore over the data collected.
“You have to have both,” said Vic Black, a former big league pitcher whose title is Pirates minor league pattern and throwing coordinator, talking about the blend of old- and new-school principles. “You can’t swing one way or the other or you’re neutering yourself from some sort of advantage.”
The buzzy topic around Pirate City was a massive library for pitching instruction that Black created. Think a baseball version of an FTP server.
The database is designed to function as a one-stop shop for coaches and pitchers alike, whether the goal is drill design to fix a hip-hinge issue or players wanting to see a video tutorial on back-foot stability.
Black’s pet project actually started during the COVID-19 shutdown of minor league baseball in 2020, when the Pirates (and every other organization) pivoted to focus more on remote instruction. That idea turned into a deeper dive pitchers’ deliveries and identifying certain non-negotiable checkpoints shown by the best pitchers in the game.
“It allowed us to target development for pitchers outside of their normal catch play or weight-room activity,” Black said. “It also gave us the ability to not cookie-cutter anything.”
The database even provides a system of checks and balances, Black believes. Because daily practice plans are also uploaded, Black can access what other groups are doing and ask questions. If someone’s room isn’t clean, it only hurts the collective.
Having those resources a click away has also spawned more collaboration when it comes to putting this stuff into practice. Early sessions could include a coach, player and someone from another department because he witnessed success with a particular drill. Strengths are accentuated. Egos are removed.
“We could have the greatest information ever, but if I stink at relating to the player, then I’m probably not the one who needs to be interacting most,” Black said. “We’ve embraced how each of us are really good in certain fields and made it work.”
If you’ve looked recently at the Pirates’ list of top prospects, you’d notice that this sort of stuff is non-negotiable in another way — it has to work. Not only because their new, Tampa-tinged direction becomes more and more evident every day but because they have a bunch of terrific arms in the system.
Quinn Priester, Roansy Contreras, Anthony Solometo, Bubba Chandler, Carmen Mlodzinski, Tahnaj Thomas, Michael Burrows and Jared Jones all occupy top-15 spots, per MLB Pipeline, and there are few others who might not be far off in Brennan Malone, Kyle Nicolas and Cody Bolton.
This also matters because it has the attention of someone who would seemingly know if it was a bunch of crap or simply something that sounded good — Dewey Robinson.
Robinson, as you should know by now, has spent more than 40 years in pro ball and was most recently the Rays’ director of pitching development. He’s also 66 and was looking for a new challenge, something a little lighter on planning and geared more toward actual instruction.
“We’re way ahead of the curve,” Robinson said. “What Vic has put together is really neat. It’s gonna be a game-changer for us. ... We were doing some of that in Tampa, but not to the degree that Vic has put together.”
As much as Robinson loves Black’s database, he still does the same thing he’s done throughout his career, meticulously writing out notes in his trusty black notebook, which never leaves his hand.
Pitchers are alphabetized at the beginning. Each has his own page, complete with data collected, what that pitcher has been working on (and its progress), biographical information and notes from conversations Robinson has had with the pitchers — perhaps a sport they both enjoy, restaurant tip or mutual acquaintance.
The notebook helps Robinson build relationships with his pitchers while also ensuring their progress is tracking the way the organization wants, the same as Black’s incomparable video library is geared toward the Pirates’ going to great lengths to get this part of player development right.
“When I started seeing all this, I’m going, ‘This is unbelievable. This is stuff everybody wants to put together.’ “ Robinson said. “In the short time Ben [Cherington] and ‘Bake’ have been here, they’re doing it. That’s why I think they’re only going to get better.
“I know this is gonna be fun. That’s why I want to jump on board.”