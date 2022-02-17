On June 8 Clearfield Wholesale Paper will celebrate its 100 anniversary.
Company president and owner, Joel Peterson said the company was founded by great grandfather Andrew J. Peterson in Grassflat in 1922.
Andrew Peterson's parents were immigrants from Sweden and he worked in the coal mines and in construction and he was 43-years-old when he decided to start his own business supplying company stores own by the coal companies as well as local grocery stores.
In the beginning most of the stockholders in the new company were Swedish families.
The company sold a little bit of everything including ammunition, nails, tooth paste, batteries miners caps as well as paper products.
At first growth was slow, but Joel Peterson said his great grandfather focused on customer service and was able to slowly grow the business.
Soon it outgrew its original location so Andrew Peterson moved the business to Clearfield. A lot of the company's customers were in Clearfield. The company also had a lot of customers in the Penfield and Houtzdale area and Clearfield was more centrally located.
The company moved to its current location in 1984 and the company continues to grow. The company keeps 4,000 different items in stock and has 40,000 products that they can get within a day or two. The company has invested heavily in updating its technology. it recently upgraded its warehouse with new shelving and a computer tracking system making it the most efficient warehouse in the system