On Wednesday, Clearfield will help fight childhood cancer by attempting to break the world record for number of people playing catch at the same time.
At 7 p.m. on June 14th, at venues all over the country, thousands of people will join in to “Have a catch” for 10 minutes. Clearfield has been chosen again to be one of the sites. This will take place at the Lawrence Township Rec Park during the Moyers Auto Body and Rainbow Car Wash Teener League game.
Players, fans, parents, even umpires will be invited down on the field for a 10 minute catch. Baseballs, tennis balls, softballs, wiffle balls can be used. Donations of any amount will be accepted.
The event is sponsored by Potter Baseball and the Clearfield VFW Teener league. All proceeds will benefit CureSearch, which is a national non-profit organization dedicated to Pediatric Cancer Research. Any questions may be directed to Coach Sid Lansberry at 814-762-4512.