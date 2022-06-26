The Potter Baseball tour and Clearfield VFW Teener Baseball are sponsoring a “World Record Playing Catch Event” on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Lawrence Township Rec Park.
Funds raised from the event will benefit CureSearch Childhood Cancer Research.
A total of 45 kids a day are diagnosed with pediatric cancer, and only 3% of the money raised goes toward cancer research for children. CureSearch is a non-profit organization whose sole purpose is finding a cure for childhood cancer.
In a giant nationwide effort, hundreds of locations will sponsor a 10-minute virtual game of catch, all at the same time, in an attempt to set the world record for most people playing catch at once. Clearfield has been chosen as one of those locations.
To participate, just show up at the Lawrence Township Rec Park by 6:45 p.m. on Thursday to register. Participants will line up on the field with a partner and play catch for just 10 minutes. Glove or no glove, any kind of ball is fine.
Baseball, softballs and tennis balls will be available.
Any donation, large or small, will be appreciated. At precisely 7 p.m. we will interrupt the Moyer’s Auto Body and Rainbow Car Wash Teener League game and invite the players, fans, concession workers and even umpires to participate.
Proceeds will benefit CureSearch and the Clearfield Teener League has graciously offered to donate that day’s concession stand profits to the cause.