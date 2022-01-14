BROCKWAY — The Curwensville boys basketball team was outscored 22-9 in the third quarter on Friday evening and fell to host Brockway 69-42.
The Golden Tide trailed just 30-23 at the half.
Parker Wood led Curwensville with 20 points.
The Golden Tide, who slipped to 3-9 overall, host Harmony on Wednesday.
Curwensville—42
Wassil 2 0-0 5, Terry 3 1-2 7, Lee 0 0-0 0, McGarry 1 1-2 3, Fleming 1 1-2 4, English 1 1-2 3, Condon 0 0-0 0, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Colton 0 0-0 0, Wood 9 2-4 20, Sutika 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 6-12 42.
Brockway—69
Schmader 1 0-0 2, Marchiori 5 3-8 13, Coder 4 0-0 11, Carlson 5 0-0 13, Bennett 3 2-2 8, Adams 5 0-0 13, Hertel 0 0-0 0, Williamson 0 0-0 0, Yahner 0 0-0 0, Grieneisen 3 3-4 9. Totals: 26 8-14 69.
Three-pointers: Wassil, Fleming; Coder 3, Carlson 3, Adams 3.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 9 14 9 10—42
Brockway 14 16 22 17—69