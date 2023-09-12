PENFIELD — The annual women’s retreat, sponsored by the Women’s Health Task Force of Clearfield County and Penn State Extension, will be held Friday, Sept. 29.
The retreat at Camp Mountain Run, 4980 Mountain Run Rd., Penfield, will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Gilmore Lodge. The welcome will be given at 9 a.m.
“Those attending can prepare to get away from their normal routines and spend the day learning in a serene natural atmosphere at the Women’s Retreat.
The goal for this informal and relaxing retreat is to offer women a break in their routine where they can focus on learning and growing,” said member Mary Walker.
Retreat participants will have an opportunity to attend four sessions throughout the day.
The morning breakout sessions begin at 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with a short break in between. Lunch will be served at noon.
Afternoon breakout sessions will begin at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. with a break in between.
Closing remarks, door prizes and a basket auction winners will be announced from 3:40-4 p.m.
Some of the classes available, including issues that impact older adults, self defense, top genealogy websites, line dancing, introduction to kayaking and foraging for food and medicine, have a limited number of participants and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Those attending will also be able take advantage of free Hepatitis C screenings. Hepatitis C is a liver disease, resulting from a person being infected with the Hepatitis C virus.
Some infected people are able to get rid of the virus with no complications but most people develop a chronic or long-term infection that left untreated can result in serious health problems.
No fasting is required to participate in the testing conducted by TruCare, Dr. Tuesdae Stainbrooke’s office, DuBois.
Those who wish to participate in the testing should check the appropriate box on their registration form.
The registration deadline is Saturday, Sept. 16. The fee is $25 per person plus an additional $3 cost for both the kayaking and the kaleidoscope art project sessions.
The fee includes all printed materials, a continental breakfast, refreshments and lunch. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information or to request a registration form call Walker at 814-765-6817
Checks should be made payable to Women’s Health Task Force.
Completed registration forms and payment should be mailed to Robin Dusch at 112 Shardan Ave., Curwensville, PA 16833.
Those attending should dress in layers and wear comfortable waterproof shoes for walking to and from learning sessions. Masking is optional.