When the Pittsburgh Steelers embarked on making over their inside linebacker room in March, perhaps they knew what awaited — or, more appropriately, didn’t await — in the NFL Draft this month.
Elite level prospects are missing from this year’s group of inside linebacker prospects.
In other words, this wouldn’t be the year for the Steelers to trade into the top 10 to grab a linebacker — like they did four years ago when they targeted Devin Bush with their first pick.
Of the 11 position groups that he ranked in advance of this year’s draft, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein had linebacker rated at the bottom.
“This is not the greatest year to be in need of help at inside linebacker,” Zierlein wrote late last month, adding, “There is below-average depth, with many prospects projecting as special teams contributors who are unlikely to develop into starters.”
Other analysts are in agreement. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah had just two inside linebackers slotted among his top 50 prospects — Clemson’s Trenton Simpson at No. 43 and Iowa’s Jack Campbell at No. 49. CBS Sports listed Arkansas’ Drew Sanders as the only inside linebacker potentially being taken late in the opening round.
As for the Steelers, they did their heavy lifting about six weeks ago when free agency began. They made no effort to resign Bush, who had his fifth-year option declined the previous spring.
They also were comfortable allowing Robert Spillane, who emerged as an every-down player late in the season, to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.
In their absence, the Steelers signed veteran starters Cole Holcomb of the Washington Commanders and Elandon Roberts of the Miami Dolphins.
Later in the process, they added Seattle’s Tanner Muse, a core special teams player who has limited experience at inside linebacker.
The only contributor from last season still on the roster is 2022 seventh-round pick Mark Robinson, although the Steelers did sign Tae Crowder late last season after he was released by the New York Giants.
Given the overhaul of the position room, it’s little wonder the Steelers didn’t invite a single inside linebacker prospect to UPMC Rooney Sports complex for a top-30 visit.
Perhaps the most polarizing inside linebacker prospect is Sanders. Although CBS Sports had him ranked No. 29 overall, Jeremiah omitted him from his top-50 list, and Pro Football Focus rated him at No. 58.
In his damning assessment of the inside linebacker class, Zierlein wrote that he is “much higher” on Sanders “than some of my fellow draft analysts. I think he fits today’s model of the versatile athlete teams seek. After Sanders, I believe the pickings get slim in a hurry.”
A transfer from Alabama, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound Sanders had 103 tackles, including 13.5 for loss, 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Zierlein’s draft comparison is former Buffalo Bills first-rounder Tremaine Edmunds.
Like Sanders, Clemson’s Simpson left school after his junior season. In 2022, he totaled 72 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr recently slotted the 6-2, 235-pound Simpson to Buffalo in the first round, although he admitted he doesn’t have a “first-round grade” on Simpson.
“I think he’s the most intriguing inside linebacker in this class,” Kiper said
One prospect universally projected to go in the second round is Iowa’s Campbell, who measures 6-5, 249 pounds and achieved the highest athleticism score among linebackers at the NFL Combine.
“He has the one thing you like,” Kiper said. “He has the length at inside linebacker which can be disruptive to quarterbacks. That’s why he has value.”
The Big Ten defensive player of the year and Butkus Award winner, Campbell finished his senior season with 128 tackles.
“Campbell might not be a wow player,” Jeremiah said. “But he’s steady and dependable.”