PITTSBURGH —Lights dimmed and music pulsed through PPG Paints Arena ahead of Saturday night’s home opener, as public address announcer Ryan Mill introduced each member of the 2021-22 Pittsburgh Penguins.
Traditionally, the players skate, one-by-one, to center ice to form a circle around the logo. But on Saturday night, much of the star power instead stood behind the bench in suits. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust and Mike Matheson all sat out with injuries.
Knowing Crosby would be out a few weeks and Malkin a few months, the Penguins have talked often about how they’d need role players to step up. That’s an easy thing to say.
During Saturday night’s 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, the Penguins actually did it.
Three of the goals were scored by members of the bottom six — really, four if you consider Danton Heinen would be skating on the third or fourth line under normal circumstances.
This offensive outburst from unlikely places is just a continuation of an early-season trend. Of the 15 goals the Penguins have scored this season, just four have come from players who would be skating in the top-six if Crosby and Malkin were healthy.
“Obviously missing some of those guys, how good they are offensively, it’s tough to fill their shoes,” second-year pro Drew O’Connor said. “But I think there’s a lot of really talented offensive players here that can step up and fill those roles, a bit. I think we’re kind of doing it by committee, which is how we need to play now.”
Saturday’s game may have been the best example yet.
Teddy Blueger is a fourth-line center when everyone is healthy who earned his place in the league thanks to his penalty-killing prowess and shut-down defense. He opened the scoring with a first shift, first shot goal, continuing to show his offensive evolution.
O’Connor is a 23-year-old old forward playing in just his dozenth NHL game. He came into his second NHL season with new-found confidence and an extra step after an offseason diet change. He made it 2-0 by scoring his first NHL goal.
Brock McGinn is a bottom-six grinder who earned his offseason contract mostly because of penalty killing and a greasy, in-your-face mentality. He netted his first goal as a Penguin.
Danton Heinen inked a bargain bin, one-year, $1.1 million deal this offseason to fill out the bottom-six. After skating on the third line for two periods on Thursday, he was promoted to fill Rust’s void. Saturday, he cashed his third goal in three games.
And that was just the first 12 minutes of the game.
“All four lines have the ability to go out and score goals,” McGinn said. “Right now, every line is working.”
This production up and down the lineup isn’t necessarily expected, especially given the players missing.
In Jim Rutherford’s final 12 months on the job, he exhausted numerous assets and committed a significant chunk of the salary cap to fortify the top-six. He spent two first-round picks and two top prospects (defenseman Calen Addison and forward Filip Hallander) to add Jason Zucker, Kasperi Kapanen and their combined $8.7 million salary-cap hit.
In part because of those moves — and six-plus seasons of win-now trades — the new front office inherited a team with a dry prospect pool and significant cap constraints. General manager Ron Hextall anticipated the club would be about three or four million over the cap had they not lost Brandon Tanev and Jared McCann in the week surrounding the expansion draft.
In president of hockey operations Brian Burke’s half-joking words, the Penguins had to shop at “K Mart” for deals during free agency. The big splash, if you want to call it that, was an affordable, $2.75 million contract for McGinn.
The rest of the moves that fill out the bottom-six were mostly in two categories. There were the veterans who had reached career crossroads, like Dominik Simon who played in just 11 games with Calgary last year and a 36-year-old Brian Boyle who couldn’t find a team that would play him in even one. And then there were the young, unproven players like O’Connor.
Three games into the season, the $1.1 million man Heinen leads the team with three goals. Evan Rodrigues, who spent the majority of last year in the bottom-six, has two goals. Blueger’s scored twice. Boyle scored. McGinn scored. Simon scored. O’Connor scored.
The result? Sans Sid, the Penguins have recorded five of a possible six points.
“We still have a fair amount of skill in our lineup that’s very capable of scoring goals,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “When you look at our bottom-six, we think we have guys in that bottom-six that have more upside and that have the capability of expanding their game.
“We believe we have enough in our lineup to complete in this league each and every night. Even with the guys that we have out. When we play the game a certain way, with a certain level of commitment and we rely on our structure and our team concept, I think we’re going to give ourselves a chance to win.”
It starts to make one wonder what will happen when those guys in suits finally skate to center ice.
Roster note
The Penguins on Sunday reassigned defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph to the organization’s AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Joseph, 22, was called up in a pinch when Mike Matheson missed the first three games due to a lower-body injury.