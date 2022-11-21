When Pitt lost to North Carolina, the Panthers’ hopes to be back-to-back ACC Coastal champions, let alone conference champions, were dashed. It could’ve been a point where they fell apart and lost focus in the midst of disappointment. But three weeks later, the Panthers have launched a three-game win streak that’s put them in prime position to finish with the fifth eight-win season under Pat Narduzzi in his eighth year as head coach.
It would also set the Panthers up for an opportunity at back-to-back nine-win seasons for the first time since the 2008-2009 seasons under Dave Wannstedt. Records or not, Narduzzi has noted the commitment from his players during a 3-0 November turnaround after a rough 1-3 October.
“It’s about wins,” Narduzzi said during his Monday press conference from UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “It’s about who you are. I don’t think there’s a focus problem at all. They’re doing the same Monday that they normally do, except they’re excited to not have classes later this week. But there’s excitement that they get to play football. They feel like they’re in the NFL. You only get 12 opportunities.”
Narduzzi’s 2020 Panthers went through a similar time when they went 0-4 in October that ended with a 45-3 loss to Notre Dame, the widest losing margin for the Panthers since 2018. The response was a 3-1 record in November with Pitt’s only loss coming on the road to No. 3 Clemson.
It was a rally that set the tone for Kenny Pickett’s return for a final season when Pitt would win the ACC in 2021 and have its first 11-win season since 1981. Pitt might not have the same confidence in Kedon Slovis to have a similar rise as Pickett at quarterback, but there’s still a value to a strong finish and maintaining focus.
“You’re playing for a bowl game,” Narduzzi said. “You’re playing for pride. I don’t think anybody wants to just go out there and slop around. That tells you a lot about their character. We talked last Thursday about who we are as a football team. Any team I’m in charge of, we’re going to continue to go. Coaches start their work like they normally do and we’re ready to roll.”
Pitt gets a chance to show how ready it is against Miami, a similarly disappointing team that’s 5-6, 3-4 in the ACC. Narduzzi’s Panthers have only beaten the Hurricanes once, back when Pickett made his debut as a starter and delivered a major 24-14 upset over No. 2 Miami. This time, Pitt should be the favorite, and come into the game with plenty to prove in the regular season finale.