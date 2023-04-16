ST. LOUIS — It was only a couple hours after Oneil Cruz fractured his left ankle sliding into home plate. Emotions were raw. Nobody knew how serious the injury would be for the Pirates shortstop. Season-ending and career-altering scenarios were certainly being considered.
As Rodolfo Castro and Ji Hwan Bae watched Cruz get wheeled away from the Pirates clubhouse, they worried about their good friend’s future.
“It hurts a lot because he’s like my brother, and it hurts the team, too,” Castro said that night, with major league coaching Stephen Morales translating. “We all feel the pain.”
Let’s give Castro some credit here: After admitting during spring training that he had previously struggled to keep his emotions in check, the 23-year-old has grown up in a big way recently with his good friend going down.
Entering Sunday’s series finale in St. Louis, Castro had hit safely in five straight games and in six of his previous seven, going 10 for 20 (.500) with a pair of doubles, a home run and 1.380 OPS during that red-hot stretch. His .630 on-base percentage since April 8 ranked second in all of MLB behind Luis Arraez (.652) of the Marlins.
In Saturday’s 6-3, 10-inning victory against the Cardinals, Castro helped the Pirates extend their lineup by collecting three hits and two RBIs from the No. 6 spot in the order. His homer Thursday in the series-opener came from there as well.
For Sunday’s series finale, Pirates manager Derek Shelton dropped Castro to No. 7, seemingly counting on his production to lengthen the lineup.
“It’s vital,” Shelton said. “When the bottom half of the lineup contributes and does things — and we’ve seen Bae do things there — it really helps.”
Castro’s recent productive stretch doesn’t directly line up with the Cruz injury, but it also doesn’t hurt. During his five-game hitting streak, Castro has gone 8 for 15 (.533) with a double, home run and four RBIs.
This recent stretch flipped a slow start where Castro had just one hit in his first 12 at-bats of the season.
“We took one player out of our lineup, obviously a really good player, but it’s very important that the rest of our group continues to do what they’ve done,” Shelton said.
Having Castro be some reasonable facsimile of Cruz would be huge for the Pirates. For a couple reasons.
One, the offensive production never hurts. The Pirates will take all they can get.
But if Castro can give the Pirates a split at shortstop, it would allow other players to play to their strengths. For example, Bae has been a terrific defensive center fielder and deserves more time there, either as a late-game defensive replacement or because he has added as much, if not more, than Jack Suwinski.
That would theoretically leave second base to either Bae, if the Pirates want or need to get Suwinski’s bat into the lineup, or Tucupita Marcano, who was recalled on Saturday to replace Ji-Man Choi.
No matter what, having Castro fill in effectively for Cruz has to mean a lot to the player himself, the ability to honor his good friend with strong play.
“It still hurts, as I’m not gonna be able to see my teammate next to me for a while,” Castro said. “But I’m ready for whatever comes.”
Pregame move
The shape of the Pirates bullpen changed for a second time this series, as Rob Zastryzny was placed on the 15-day injured list with left elbow discomfort prior to Sunday’s game. Yohan Ramirez, a righty, was recalled to take his spot.
Ramirez, 27, had a 1.13 ERA in five games (8 innings) with Triple-A Indianapolis this season, with two walks, 14 strikeouts, a 0.88 WHIP and .185 batting average against.
That strikeout total was tied for the second-most in MiLB at the time of his promotion.
Pittsburgh acquired Ramirez via trade from the Guardians last season. He made 22 appearances with them down the stretch, going 3-1 with a 3.67 ERA in 27 innings, with 13 walks, 21 strikeouts and a .224 batting average against.
“Yohan was pitching very well,” said Pirates senior vice president of baseball operations Bryan Stroh. “We’re excited about the progress he’s made since the beginning of the year. His numbers are strong. At the same time, we feel bad for Rob.”
Speaking on 93.7 The Fan, Stroh added that Zastryzny would head back to Pittsburgh to be evaluated.
The pitch to watch for with Ramirez is his sinker, which he threw 55.6% of the time last season.
Opponents hit .221 against it, and it carried a run value of -9, according to Baseball Savant. That meant it was the top performing pitch of any on the Pirates pitching staff in 2022.
Choi update
Another thing Stroh said that stood out: Ji-Man Choi’s trip to the 10-day IL with a left Achilles tendon strain might not be short.
Choi will be seen by an ankle specialist on Monday, Stroh said.
“He’s been dealing with soreness since spring training,” Stroh said. “It’s probably going to be more than 10 days on the IL, but we’re hopeful it’s not too deep into the season.”