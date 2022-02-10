KANATA, Ont. — As one Penguins forward eyes a milestone Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre, another just notched a notable one Tuesday in Boston.
Playing in 200 career games isn’t getting as much attention as that other guy, but to a former undrafted player in Zach Aston-Reese, it was no small thing.
“I’ve definitely thought about it. It’s kind of crazy how fast it feels like it’s gone by. I think if not for a few injuries it’d be, who knows, 100 more,” Aston-Reese said this week. “It’s a cool milestone to reach but hopefully that’s not even half of it.”
His career path has been interesting. He was a Hobey Baker Award finalist his senior year at Northeastern after racking up 31 goals. He picked the Penguins over other suitors, battled a few injuries and over time has evolved into a trustworthy checking forward who defensively is a bit of an advanced stats darling.
“I know that they work in my favor, definitely. But I don’t really understand what they mean, to be honest,” Aston-Reese admitted with a sheepish grin.
But as solid as he has been in his particular role during the past three seasons, getting a ton of penalty-kill and defensive-zone starts at 5-on-5, Aston-Reese suggested he is still struggling to find the right balance between offense and defense.
Aston-Reese had just one goal in 39 games entering Thursday’s road title against the Ottawa Senators. Last season, he scored nine in his 45 games played.
His confidence a little down, Aston-Reese said he will sometimes watch video of his goals at the NCAA and American Hockey League levels, plus some of the ones that he’s scored with the Penguins, to remind himself what he is capable of.
“I need to shoot the puck more and kind of get back to that scoring area, plant myself around the net. Create opportunities for myself that way,” he said.
His coach, Mike Sullivan, concurred after Wednesday’s practice in Boston.
“He’s a guy that can create offense through his defense. He can create offense by going to the net, getting deflection opportunities, rebound opportunities. He can create momentum for our team off of a forecheck by using his physicality,” Sullivan said. “Those are all aspects of his game that will help him [produce].”
Sullivan wants Aston-Reese’s line to generate more offensive zone time, keeping the puck away from the Pittsburgh net and putting pressure on opponents. But the winger must not lose sight of his defensive duties in the pursuit of goals.
“It’s something I’ve been reflecting on just personally, that I kind of miss out on some offensive opportunities because I think too defensively. It’s something that I’ve just got to work on, without giving up [chances] defensively,” he said.
Why’s Ty wearing a tie?
Sullivan has skills development coach Ty Hennes behind the bench for games this season, hoping it would help him get even more creative with new drills.
“It’s been really good for the team and I think it’s been really good for Ty,” he said. “When you see the game from the bench, it’s a much different vantage point than being on the ninth floor. ... It’s easy to forget how fast things are.”
Sullivan said Hennes, who won a NCAA title as a player at Boston College, has also been helpful to both the players and the coaching staff during games.
“It gives us a man to man the iPad, so if we need to look at something while the game’s being played, we can say, ‘Take a look at that. Tell us what happened.’ Or sometimes an individual player will go to Ty [about a play] and Ty can give them some feedback,” he said. “So he’s not just standing behind the bench.”
That said, Hennes will not be behind the bench Thursday in Ottawa. He has flown back to Pittsburgh to lead workouts for Evgeni Malkin and Teddy Blueger.
Contact for O’Connor
Forward Drew O’Connor was cleared for contact after he reportedly suffered a collapsed lung last month. He started practicing with the team this week.
While O’Connor will not play Thursday, Sullivan is excited to have the option of utilizing O’Connor’s size, speed and finishing potential in future lineups.
“He’s had a really good year for us. He came to camp in terrific shape,” Sullivan said after the morning skate. “Coming back this year, I just think he’s so much more comfortable with what the expectations are. He’s more comfortable in his surroundings. ... When he’s been in our lineup, he’s been very good for us.”