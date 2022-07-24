The Clearfield Wise Eyes 16U All-Star Team topped Philipsburg-Osceola 12-3 Sunday evening at James A. Anderson Memorial Field to clinch the Area 6 title. Clearfield won the Best-of-3 series two games to none.
Both teams will represent Area 6 next weekend at the State VFW Tournament, which will be hosted by Clearfield.
Wise Eyes had plenty of base runners in Sunday’s game as they rapped 11 hits, drew 12 walks and were hit by pitches three times. Every starter in the Clearfield lineup but one had at least one hit.
Despite the strong offensive game for Clearfield, it was P-O that took an early lead, plating two runs in the bottom of the first inning off Wise Eyes starter Elijah Quick to grab a 2-1 advantage.
Quick labored through a 33-pitch first inning that saw him issue walks to the first three batters (Luke Peterson, Sam McDonald, Zach Wagner) he faced. Alex Knepp had an RBI single and Devon Albright knocked in a run when he reached on a fielder’s choice.
But the Clearfield offense responded with three runs in both the second and third innings.
Hayvin Bumbarger singled to plate Quick, who led off the second with a double, and Anthony Lopez added a 2-run single later in the inning to make it 4-2.
Bumbarger added another run-producing single in the third when his knock to left chased home Will Domico, who led off the frame with a walk. Quick, who also walked, scored on the play as well when the left fielder didn’t field the ball cleanly.
Craig Mays knocked in Bumbarger later in the frame on a grounder and was safe on the play due to an error.
Trailing 7-2, P-O tried to rally in the bottom of the third as it got consecutive 2-out singles from Wagner, Knepp and Albright. But after Albright’s single plated Wagner, Quick caught the next batter looking at strike 3 to get out of the inning.
From there, Quick took complete control.
After throwing 33 pitches in the first and adding another 26 in the third, Quick needed only 31 pitches over the final four innings. He retired the final 13 batters he faced.
Quick allowed three runs on four hits and four walks, while striking out four in his 104-pitch performance.
Clearfield added three runs in the fifth as it opened the inning with four straight walks. Quick scored when Mays drew a bases-loaded walk, and Bloom followed with an RBI single. Lopez added an RBI on a fielder’s choice.
Wise Eyes scored two more runs in the seventh with Xavier Lutz and Hunter Rumsky getting the RBIs.
Bumbarger and Mays led Clearfield with two hits and two RBIs apiece. Lopex also had two RBIs. Quick and Kam Kushner scored three runs each.
Knepp had four of P-O’s four hits. Wagner scored two runs and Albright had two RBIs.
Both teams return to action at the VFW 16U State Teener Tournament Saturday and Sunday with games being played at both Lawrence Township Rec Park and the Clearfield High School field.
The teams and schedule are not yet finalized, but the field will be split into two 3-team pools with round-robin play on Saturday.
Teams will be seeded after that and will play a single elimination tournament on Sunday.
Clearfield—12
Bloom c 2111, Lopez ss 3012, Hu. Rumsky 2b 3111, Irvin 3b 3000, Domico eh 3110, Quick p 2310, Bumbarger 1b 3122, Ha. Rumsky pr 0000, Kushner cf 2310, Mays rf 3222, Lutz lf 4011. Totals: 28-12-11-9.
Philipsburg-Osceola—3
Peterson p-ss 2000, McDonald 2b 2100, Wagner cf-p 2210, Knepp ss-p-3b 3021, Albright c 3012, Yoder lf 3000, Mason rf 3000, Doyle 3b 0000, Kyler eh 2000, Meyers 1b 2000, Russell eh-3b-cf 2000. Totals: 24-3-4-3.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 133 030 2—12 11 0
Pburg-Osceola 201 000 0— 3 4 3
Errors—Yoder 2, Knepp. LOB—Clearfield 11, Philipsburg-Osceola 4. DP—Philipsburg-Osceola 1. 2B—Quick. SAC—Lopez. HBP—Irvin 2 (by Peterson, by Wagner), Bloom (by Wagner). SB—Irvin, Hu. Rumsky, Domico, Quick 2, , Mays, Lutz, Kushner; McDonald. CS—Hu. Rumsky; Peterson. WP—Peterson.
Pitching
Clearfield: Quick—7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: 3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO; Knepp—1+ IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO; Wagner—2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Quick. LP—Peterson.
Time—2:12.