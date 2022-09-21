HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team dominated possession in the first half of Wednesday’s game against Huntingdon, but held just a 1-0 lead after a lethargic first half that saw the Lady Bison seem reluctant to take the ball to the net.
But a halftime pep talk and a quick, second-half tally from Elle Smith woke Clearfield up.
The Lady Bison scored four times in the first 8:18 of the second half, including tallying a pair just 40 seconds apart, on the way to a 6-0 victory over the Lady Bearcats.
Alayna Winters notched a hat trick, Smith scored twice and Kaylie Brown netted one goal in the victory.
“Possession was on our side,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “We can’t complain about that. It was just a lack of intensity in the first half. But we turned things around.
“We told the girls at halftime, ‘just attack.’ “That’s what they did. We fully expect everybody on the field to be able to take one defender on. If you’re a midfielder or forward, we expect you to take two on, and if you’re a really good forward we just green light you and say, ‘go.’”
Smith and Winters certainly took things to heart, each coming up with a great individual effort early in in the first half, weaving their way through the Huntingdon defense before firing good shots that found the back of the net.
Smith’s came at 41:03, while Winters’ scored at 46:12.
“We have girls here that are definitely going to be playing in college,” Winters said. “And you have to be able to take somebody on. They’re seeing that. And I think they are starting to watch film more. That makes so much of a difference when you watch film.”
Just 40 seconds after Winters made it 3-0, Smith surprised Lady Bearcat keeper Molly Millar with a quick shot from the top of the box to up the advantage by one.
Barely a minute later, Winters carried the ball down the right wing, turned in at the 18 and maneuvered to the middle of the box before sliding the ball by Millar at 48:18. Winters, who scored Clearfield’s lone first-half goal, notched the hat trick with that shot.
The Lady Bison finalized the scoring at 55:11 when Mia Smith carried the ball deep down the right wing before sending a cross to the middle of the goal mouth where Kaylie Brown was able to get a foot on it and directed it into the Lady Bearcat net.
Clearfield had several other good scoring chances in the second half, but Millar was up to the challenge. She made 15 saves in the game and stayed in good position on Lady Bison corner kicks, snatching the ball away on several of those attempts. The Lady Bison held a 10-0 advantage on corners.
“Their keeper make some really nice saves,” Winters said. “She’s a freshman. We thought she played really well.”
Clearfield improved to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison are back in action Monday at DuBois in what is the start of a stretch of five consecutive road games.
Clearfield 6, Huntingdon 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Alayna Winters, C, 13:10.
Second Half
2. Elle Smith, C, 41:03.
3. Winters, C, 46:12.
4. Smith, C, 46:53.
5. Winters, C, 48:18.
6. Kaylie Brown, C, (Mia Smith), 55:11.
Shots: Huntingdon 1, Clearfield 21.
Saves: Huntingdon () 15. Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 1.
Corner kicks: Huntingdon 0, Clearfield 10.