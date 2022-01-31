As the time ticked down in the AFC and NFC Championships yesterday, I started to get a ton of texts from family and friends.
For those who haven’t read my columns, including one I wrote in 2018 called ‘Who Dey? Who cares anymore?’ you will know I am a long-suffering Cincinnati Bengals fan.
I lay some of the blame on my dad, who as a long-suffering Minnesota Vikings fan, did not warn me of the soul-crushing emotional devastation liking a team who is perpetually terrible could bring.
The Bengals were my first-ever sports heartbreak. I will never forget Jan. 22, 1989. I was in the fourth grade and so confident that Boomer Esiason and Company would bring home the win.
Until they didn’t. And lost heartbreakingly on a spectacular game-winning drive by Joe Montana.
As a kid, I picked sports teams because of who my favorite players were at the time. I loved Boomer and Tim Krumrie, and yes, even Cris Collinsworth. I adored Sam Wyche and the Bengals fandom adopted me.
I have always joked that my favorite quote came from another one of my favorite players — Tug McGraw. He said, ‘Always root for the winner. That way you will never be disappointed.’
And while it would have been easy to find another team, especially since my favorite player is no longer a Bengal, it’s just too hard to give up my orange and black.
Although I have had offers. Clearfield’s own Aaron Williams said he would gladly accept me on the Cleveland Browns bandwagon.
But that would just be icky, and I’d rather stick with the real Ickey.
So, when I was fed up and wrote that column in 2018, I said all I wanted was for the Bengals organization to act like they wanted to win.
After a massive season ticket boycott and loss of revenue, it seems the Brown family has gotten the hint.
They drafted Joe Burrow, Logan Wilson and Ja’Marr Chase. They took a chance on Joe Mixon, who I once called a money-saver. I’m sorry Joe. You proved me wrong.
They also drafted a kicker much to everyone’s delight — and it turned out to be one of the best moves of the draft.
Three games have not erased 31 years of futility. But a Super Bowl win would go a long way.
Of course, here’s where it gets a little crazy. In addition to my 31-year wait to get back to the Super Bowl, I am also a massive Georgia Bulldogs fan.
Just a few weeks ago, I was screaming in my living room imagining all the ways the Bulldogs could break my heart again (fourth-and-26 sound familiar?).
When they won, I said I was finally happy as a sports fan. That I would give up all Super Bowl, World Series and Stanley Cup wins just to finally get that national championship after 40 years. It felt awesome to finally see the Dawgs come out on top.
And I meant it.
I guess I should also take a moment to give a shoutout to my favorite NFL player now, so that this all makes a little more sense. Although, I think I may have given myself away.
Aside from my Bengals, the only other team I cared about for the last 12 years was the Detroit Lions — because Matthew Stafford has and will always be my favorite player of all time.
Seeing him with his wife Kelly on Sunday after winning the NFC Championship had me almost as excited as the Bengals win.
In the span of three weeks, I’ve had more fun being a fan than ever.
And while I’m not sure if the Bengals will be able to beat Matty and the Rams, I can tell you one thing.
This winning stuff is pretty freaking great.