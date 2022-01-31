ALLPORT — The West Branch girls basketball team was upended by visiting Williamsburg 46-21 on Monday night.
Jenna Mertz led the Lady Warriors with 10 points.
West Branch fell to 8-7 overall and 3-7 in the Inter County Conference. The Lady Warriors travel to Glendale for a varsity-only matchup at 6 p.m.
Williamsburg—46
Hileman 3 1-2 9, Woodruff 5 3-8 16, C. Carper 0 0-0 0, J. Carper 3 0-0 6, Frye 1 0-0 3, Simpson 4 0-0 8, Prough 0 1-2 1, Ranalli 1 1-2 3. Totals: 17 6-14 46.
West Branch—21
Shingledecker 0 0-0 0, Mertz 5 0-0 10, Godin 1 0-2 3, Cowder 1 0-0 2, Betts 0 0-0 0, Guglielmi 3 0-0 6, Williams 0 0-0 0, Glover 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 0-2 21.
Three-pointers: Godin. Hileman 2, Woodruff 3, Frye.
Score by Quarters
Williamsburg 12 16 5 13—46
West Branch 5 4 2 10—21