ALEXANDRIA — Moshannon Valley’s Connor Williams (285) placed first Saturday at the Juniata Valley Invitational, leading the Black Knights to a fourth-place finish in the team race.
Tyler Lobb was second at 215, while Roman Faulds (121), Wyatt Lamsion (189) and Autumn Shoff (107) each took third. Lucas Yarger (133) added a fourth-place finish.
Mo Valley recorded 105.5 points in the team race, trailing champion Sugar Valley (176), runner-up Southern Huntingdon (139) and third-place James Buchanon (111) in the 10-team tournament.
Williams pinned his way to the title. going 3-0 with a fall in 3:38 over Southern’s Jeremiah Baron in the championship.
Lobb was 3-1, dropping a 7-0 decision to Southern’s Mitchell Hart in the title bout before earning a 2-0 win in Sudden Victory over Sugar Valley’s Kyle Stahl in the true second bout.
Faulds went 3-1 with three pins, while Lamison was 2-2 with a pin. He lost by fall in the true second-place bout.
Shoff was 1-1 in her 4-person bracket, winning the third-place bout via pin.
Yarger was 2-2 with a pin and a tech fall. Both his losses came to Juniata Valley’s Christopher Gibson, once in the quarters and again in the consolation finals.
Mo Valley returns to action Feb. 17-18 at the District 6 Tournament at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
Team Standings
(1) Sugar Valley Rural Charter 176.0, (2) Southern Huntingdon 139.0, (3) James Buchanan 111.0, (4) Moshannon Valley 105.5, (5) Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 77.0, (6) Meadowbrook Christian 58.0, (7) Juniata Valley 55.0, (8) Ridgway 48.5, (9) Greater Johnstown 48.0, (10) Cameron County 22.0
Championship Round 1
133—Devin Knier (Southern Huntingdon) dec. Cooper Szkodny (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 10-5. Michael Eager (Meadowbrook Christian) dec. Kyler Deshong (Southern Huntingdon), 11-8
139—Julian McMahon (Juniata Valley) dec. Austin Young (Ridgway), 7-6
172—Dylan Streletz (James Buchanan) pinned Justin Whistle (Southern Huntingdon), 1:47. Dominic Moore (Moshannon Valley) pinned Drue Golomb (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 3:13
285—David Allison (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) pinned Tim Keller (Juniata Valley), 2:56. Isaac Zimmerman (Meadowbrook Christian) won by forfeit over Logan Arnold (Greater Johnstown)
Consolation Round 1
133—Devin Knier (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Kyler Deshong (Southern Huntingdon), 1:44. Michael Eager (Meadowbrook Christian) dec. Cooper Szkodny (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 9-4
139—Alex Brake (James Buchanan) pinned Austin Young (Ridgway), 4:19
172—Drue Golomb (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech) pinned Dylan Streletz (James Buchanan), 2:54. Dominic Moore (Moshannon Valley) pinned Justin Whistle (Southern Huntingdon), 1:00
285—Isaac Zimmerman (Meadowbrook Christian) pinned Tim Keller (Juniata Valley), 1:15
Championship Quarterfinals
121—Roman Faulds (Moshannon Valley) pinned Maurice Taylor (Greater Johnstown), 4:56. Jordyn Couch (Juniata Valley) pinned Brighton Dauberman (Meadowbrook Christian), 0:17
127—Finn Lorson (James Buchanan) pinned Chase Bishop (Juniata Valley), 3:19. Korrie Williams (Greater Johnstown) pinned Luke Osman (Meadowbrook Christian), 0:27. Kevin Detwiler (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Abduallah Hajjem (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 5:28. Jarren McCloskey (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) pinned Hinze Petak (Greater Johnstown), 1:52
133—Brady Moyer (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech) pinned Michael Eager (Meadowbrook Christian), 0:17. Lucas Dick (Juniata Valley) pinned Ken Bair (Greater Johnstown), 0:45. Chris Gibson (Juniata Valley) pinned Lucas Yarger (Moshannon Valley), 3:25. Gavin Hampton (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) dec. Devin Knier (Southern Huntingdon), 5-2
139—Jorge Morales (Greater Johnstown) pinned Alex Brake (James Buchanan), 4:38. Nicholas Albright (Moshannon Valley) pinned Fenway Huntington (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 5:23. Elijah Harper (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Jacob Heddings (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 1:57. Cameron Quick (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) pinned Julian McMahon (Juniata Valley), 0:34
145—Leland Hissong (James Buchanan) dec. Bryce Gainey (Greater Johnstown), 10-4
152—Drake Spoonhour (James Buchanan) dec. Sawyer Rapach (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 6-5
160—Nathan Brake (James Buchanan) pinned Wayne Manna (Greater Johnstown), 1:24. Cayden Weaver (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) pinned Vincent Hoover (Juniata Valley), 4:40
172—Austin Miller (James Buchanan) pinned Noah Rice (Southern Huntingdon), 5:12. Zack Dick (Juniata Valley) pinned Dominic Moore (Moshannon Valley), 1:14. Benji Truchan (Ridgway) pinned Kade Entriken (Juniata Valley), 2:00. Lincoln Breon (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) pinned Dylan Streletz (James Buchanan), 0:37
189—Wyatt Lamison (Moshannon Valley) pinned Elizabeth Davidson (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 2:17
215—Marquan Tisinger (Greater Johnstown) pinned Clayton Gearhart (James Buchanan), 1:53. Tyler Lobb (Moshannon Valley) pinned Devin Barrett (Greater Johnstown), 0:56. Mitchell Hart (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Brandon Galentine (Sugar Valley Rural Charter), 0:46. Kyle Stahl (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) pinned Tyler Bowling (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 0:46
285—Jimmy McDowell (James Buchanan) pinned Taylor Neudr (Southern Huntingdon), 2:41. Connor Williams (Moshannon Valley) pinned David Allison (Sugar Valley Rural Charter), 0:43. Jeremiah Barron (Southern Huntingdon) dec. Isaac Zimmerman (Meadowbrook Christian), 3-2. Levi Galentine (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) pinned Charles Yingling (Greater Johnstown), 1:36
Consolation Round 2
127—Hinze Petak (Greater Johnstown) pinned Abduallah Hajjem (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 1:45. Luke Osman (Meadowbrook Christian) pinned Chase Bishop (Juniata Valley), 2:35
133—Lucas Yarger (Moshannon Valley) won by tech. fall over Devin Knier (Southern Huntingdon), 15-0 3:31. Michael Eager (Meadowbrook Christian) dec. Ken Bair (Greater Johnstown), 9-4
139—Alex Brake (James Buchanan) won by forfeit over Jacob Heddings (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech). Julian McMahon (Juniata Valley) pinned Fenway Huntington (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 4:20
172—Dominic Moore (Moshannon Valley) pinned Noah Rice (Southern Huntingdon), 3:50. Kade Entriken (Juniata Valley) pinned Drue Golomb (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 2:06
215—Clayton Gearhart (James Buchanan) pinned Devin Barrett (Greater Johnstown), 1:39. Tyler Bowling (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech) pinned Brandon Galentine (Sugar Valley Rural Charter), 0:42
285—Charles Yingling (Greater Johnstown) pinned Isaac Zimmerman (Meadowbrook Christian), 0:20. Taylor Neudr (Southern Huntingdon) pinned David Allison (Sugar Valley Rural Charter), 3:30
Championship Semifinals
107—Noah McMath (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Autumn Shoff (Moshannon Valley), 2:15. Michael Copello (Ridgway) won by tech. fall over Abbey Stake (Southern Huntingdon), 17-2 2:50
114—Zander Billings (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech) pinned Nicolas Taranto (Greater Johnstown), 3:48. Eli Potts (Ridgway) pinned Jeremy Minor (James Buchanan), 1:20
121—Kyler Cromwell (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Roman Faulds (Moshannon Valley), 1:17. Max Wirnsberger (Meadowbrook Christian) pinned Jordyn Couch (Juniata Valley), 2:27
127—Finn Lorson (James Buchanan) pinned Korrie Williams (Greater Johnstown), 2:28. Jarren McCloskey (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) pinned Kevin Detwiler (Southern Huntingdon), 5:41
133—Brady Moyer (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech) pinned Lucas Dick (Juniata Valley), 3:37. Gavin Hampton (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) dec. Chris Gibson (Juniata Valley), 3-0
139—Elijah Harper (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Jorge Morales (Greater Johnstown), 5:39. Cameron Quick (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) pinned Nicholas Albright (Moshannon Valley), 5:04
145—Isaiah Conoway (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) dec. Caleb Leidy (Southern Huntingdon), 15-8. Cade Wirnsberger (Meadowbrook Christian) pinned Leland Hissong (James Buchanan), 2:25
152—Noah Moyer (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech) pinned Drake Spoonhour (James Buchanan), 0:38. Malachi Gottshall (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) pinned Ethan Gracey (James Buchanan), 2:41
160—Nathan Brake (James Buchanan) pinned Alijah Gibson (Greater Johnstown), 2:19. Tommy Cohenour (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Cayden Weaver (Sugar Valley Rural Charter), 0:47
172—Zack Dick (Juniata Valley) pinned Austin Miller (James Buchanan), 1:26. Benji Truchan (Ridgway) pinned Lincoln Breon (Sugar Valley Rural Charter), 5:19
189—Beau Azzato (Cameron County) pinned Wyatt Lamison (Moshannon Valley), 0:59. Colten Etters (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) pinned Kaleb Henrie (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 2:54
215—Tyler Lobb (Moshannon Valley) dec. Marquan Tisinger (Greater Johnstown), 2-1. Mitchell Hart (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Kyle Stahl (Sugar Valley Rural Charter), 4:30
285—Connor Williams (Moshannon Valley) pinned Jimmy McDowell (James Buchanan), 1:37. Jeremiah Barron (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Levi Galentine (Sugar Valley Rural Charter), 4:49
Consolation Semifinals
121—Roman Faulds (Moshannon Valley) pinned Brighton Dauberman (Meadowbrook Christian), 2:11. Jordyn Couch (Juniata Valley) pinned Maurice Taylor (Greater Johnstown), 0:28
127—Korrie Williams (Greater Johnstown) pinned Hinze Petak (Greater Johnstown), 1:54. Kevin Detwiler (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Luke Osman (Meadowbrook Christian), 3:58
133—Lucas Yarger (Moshannon Valley) pinned Lucas Dick (Juniata Valley), 2:05. Chris Gibson (Juniata Valley) pinned Michael Eager (Meadowbrook Christian), 1:21
139—Alex Brake (James Buchanan) maj. dec. Nicholas Albright (Moshannon Valley), 13-3. Jorge Morales (Greater Johnstown) pinned Julian McMahon (Juniata Valley), 2:38
145—Caleb Leidy (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Bryce Gainey (Greater Johnstown), 0:56
152—Ethan Gracey (James Buchanan) dec. Sawyer Rapach (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 8-2
160—Vincent Hoover (Juniata Valley) pinned Alijah Gibson (Greater Johnstown), 4:51. Cayden Weaver (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) pinned Wayne Manna (Greater Johnstown), 1:22
172—Austin Miller (James Buchanan) pinned Kade Entriken (Juniata Valley), 1:14. Lincoln Breon (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) pinned Dominic Moore (Moshannon Valley), 2:03
189—Kaleb Henrie (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech) pinned Elizabeth Davidson (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 1:40
215—Marquan Tisinger (Greater Johnstown) pinned Tyler Bowling (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 1:37. Kyle Stahl (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) pinned Clayton Gearhart (James Buchanan), 1:47
285—Jimmy McDowell (James Buchanan) pinned Charles Yingling (Greater Johnstown), 1:22. Levi Galentine (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) pinned Taylor Neudr (Southern Huntingdon), 3:18
Third Place
107—Autumn Shoff (Moshannon Valley) pinned Abbey Stake (Southern Huntingdon), 0:57
114—Jeremy Minor (James Buchanan) dec. Nicolas Taranto (Greater Johnstown), 13-7
121—Roman Faulds (Moshannon Valley) pinned Jordyn Couch (Juniata Valley), 4:23
127—Korrie Williams (Greater Johnstown) pinned Kevin Detwiler (Southern Huntingdon), 0:25
133—Chris Gibson (Juniata Valley) pinned Lucas Yarger (Moshannon Valley), 2:52
139—Alex Brake (James Buchanan) dec. Jorge Morales (Greater Johnstown), 8-7
145—Caleb Leidy (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Leland Hissong (James Buchanan), 1:52
152—Ethan Gracey (James Buchanan) won by forfeit over Drake Spoonhour (James Buchanan)
160—Cayden Weaver (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) pinned Vincent Hoover (Juniata Valley), 0:58
172—Austin Miller (James Buchanan) pinned Lincoln Breon (Sugar Valley Rural Charter), 0:42
189—Wyatt Lamison (Moshannon Valley) dec. Kaleb Henrie (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 9-2
215—Kyle Stahl (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) pinned Marquan Tisinger (Greater Johnstown), 1:57
285—Levi Galentine (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) maj. dec. Jimmy McDowell (James Buchanan), 12-2
True 2nd Place Finals
139—Elijah Harper (Southern Huntingdon) won by forfeit over Alex Brake (James Buchanan)
160—Nathan Brake (James Buchanan) won by forfeit over Cayden Weaver (Sugar Valley Rural Charter)
172—Austin Miller (James Buchanan) pinned Benji Truchan (Ridgway), 0:54
189—Colten Etters (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) pinned Wyatt Lamison (Moshannon Valley), 0:54
215—Tyler Lobb (Moshannon Valley) dec. Kyle Stahl (Sugar Valley Rural Charter), 2-0 SV
Championship Finals
107—Michael Copello (Ridgway) dec. Noah McMath (Southern Huntingdon), 8-2
114—Zander Billings (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech) pinned Eli Potts (Ridgway), 3:27
121—Max Wirnsberger (Meadowbrook Christian) pinned Kyler Cromwell (Southern Huntingdon), 3:53
127—Jarren McCloskey (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) pinned Finn Lorson (James Buchanan), 1:38
133—Brady Moyer (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech) maj. dec. Gavin Hampton (Sugar Valley Rural Charter), 15-2
139—Cameron Quick (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) pinned Elijah Harper (Southern Huntingdon), 1:10
145—Cade Wirnsberger (Meadowbrook Christian) pinned Isaiah Conoway (Sugar Valley Rural Charter), 3:34
152—Noah Moyer (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech) pinned Malachi Gottshall (Sugar Valley Rural Charter), 1:30
160—Tommy Cohenour (Southern Huntingdon) maj. dec. Nathan Brake (James Buchanan), 10-0
172—Zack Dick (Juniata Valley) dec. Benji Truchan (Ridgway), 11-7
189—Beau Azzato (Cameron County) pinned Colten Etters (Sugar Valley Rural Charter), 0:18
215—Mitchell Hart (Southern Huntingdon) dec. Tyler Lobb (Moshannon Valley), 7-0
285—Connor Williams (Moshannon Valley) pinned Jeremiah Barron (Southern Huntingdon), 3:38