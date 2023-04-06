The running back position has become deemphasized in general over the past 20 years at both in college and pro football. Backs come and backs go and it seems like every other year there’s a new one featured.
That doesn’t mean you can ever have too many of them. The position has a short shelf life, sometimes even at the college level.
Which is why Treyson Potts’ acquisition by Penn State could end up being more important than it seems on the surface for a squad with a pair of returning top-echelon rushers.
If the former Williamsport High star plays as he did two years ago at Minnesota (552 yds, 4.9 ypc), Potts will be like a great utility infielder in baseball, a man who can fill gaps wherever needed. No matter what transpires with second-year phenoms Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, Potts has an array of skills that can fit in.
He was a Swiss Army knife early in 2021 filling in for injured Mo Ibrahim – a little bit of burst, a little bit of 3rd-down back, able to hit an edge fairly quickly but also sense when to blast into a crevice to grab 4 yards when that’s the better option. He strung three consecutive 100-yard rushing games before getting hurt himself.
Potts didn’t wow you with any single attribute. What you noticed was his ability to make the correct quick decision hitting a hole, improvising if nothing was there and rarely taking a loss. That’s why P.J. Fleck occasionally used him in the wildcat when quarterback Tanner Morgan was removed. Potts hasn’t been thrown to much in a Minnesota offense that doesn’t use its backs as receivers often (21 catches by RBs in 2022). That’s not say he can’t fill that duty, too.
Potts attempted to rebound last season from a mysterious upper-body injury midway in the 2021 season, the details of which have never been fully disclosed. It occurred in week 5 at Purdue.
Though Potts exited the field under his own power and few initially noticed anything was wrong, the injury caused him to be taken from the sideline medical tent in a neck restraint on a stretcher, then hospitalized for six days in two different ICUs in Lafayette and Indianapolis.
Potts did not play the remainder of the 2021 season and Fleck implied shortly after his recovery that the injury was initially quite serious and alarming.
Potts put up representative rushing numbers last season (474 yds, 4.7 ypc) but he was not quite the same back.
That timing and judgment was off.
The burst wasn’t there.
And with the spectacular Ibrahim healthy the entire year and arguably the Big Ten’s best back, Potts simply didn’t see the field as much.
When Fleck signed 4-star Detroit-bred stud Darius Taylor in December, it was clear Potts could be placed on the back burner. So, he began weighing his options and coming back to his home state seemed the best one.
Sometimes it takes a transition season for a player to fully recover from a serious injury.
Potts has shown what he can do if he’s right and has the knowledge and expertise to be a major contributor in a support role.