When it came time to choose which players would serve as reserves along the offensive line, the Steelers chose youth and versatility over experience. Among the four backups on the initial 53-man roster, three have no NFL experience.
That might seem like it’s a big risk for the coaches, but rookies Broderick Jones and Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook, a first-year player who spent last season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad, made a strong first impression in training camp and the preseason games.
There is a youthful flavor to the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster. For the first time since Mike Tomlin became head coach in 2007, the Steelers did not cut a member of the rookie draft class.
All seven players who were drafted this year remain with the team. In addition to Jones and Anderson, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, tight end Darnell Washington and outside linebacker Nick Herbig made the team, while cornerback Cory Trice is on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury early in camp.
“There was a level of maturity, a level of football maturity that was exciting,” Tomlin said. “We didn’t scholarship anyone. They’ve earned their spots. And we expect contributions from those guys and increasing contributions as they gain more experience.”
In the offensive line room, all four backups are new to the team. Trenton Scott, J.C. Hassenauer, Kendrick Green and Jesse Davis are gone, replaced by Jones, Anderson, Cook and Nate Herbig.
In recent days, GM Omar Khan traded Green and Kevin Dotson, both former starters. But Dotson could only play guard, and Green couldn’t find a home at center or guard since he was drafted in the third round of the 2021 draft.
“I think versatility is a component of decision making, and guys like Dylan and Spencer showed position flexibility,” Tomlin said.
Anderson, a seventh-round pick out of Maryland, is in the mold of Chris Hubbard, who played all three positions on the line for the Steelers from 2014-17. Like Hubbard, Anderson played center, guard and tackle for the Steelers in the preseason.
“I definitely knew it would be an asset for me,” Anderson said of his position flexibility. “It definitely helps you more than it hurts you. I like coach Tomlin’s analysis of it — being flexible rather than being versatile. It’s not about what you’re capable of doing, but what you’re willing to do. I was willing to do anything.”
Cook can play guard and tackle — and maybe emergency quarterback?
“I’m telling you, I still got it,” Cook said, with a smile
Cook, 25, went to Division II Montana State Northern as a quarterback. He quit after two seasons there, but the coaches at Montana, an FCS school, offered him a spot as a walk-on offensive lineman.
At 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, Cook had the frame to make the transition to offensive line, and he did it well. He quickly learned his new position and ended up starting 23 games for the Grizzlies over his final two seasons.
Now, five years and 55 pounds later, he’s on the cusp of playing in the NFL.
“It doesn’t matter how you get here or where you come from,” veteran center Mason Cole said. “The opportunity is there for everybody. You see a lot of first- or second-round guys not pan out in this league. And I see a lot of guys who weren’t drafted become really good football players. It’s good to see those guys have success.”
Cook was cut by the Buccaneers in May and signed by the Steelers. When he arrived in the spring, he played mostly right guard and right tackle during OTAs and minicamp. He played a lot of left tackle and left guard in camp this summer.
Cook said he was surprised when the Buccaneers cut him because he had only received positive feedback on his development in his time with the Buccaneers.
“It’s beyond me,” he said. “I think it’s beyond the O-line coaches, too. They both were pretty distraught when they had to tell me they were letting me go. They both said it was above them. To this day, I haven’t thought about it. Since I signed here, it was just moving forward.”
Going into the season, Jones will be the top backup at tackle and Herbig the top backup at guard and center. Cook and Anderson will add depth behind them.
“I was always confident in myself,” Anderson said. “Throughout this process you see guys who are highly touted who don’t pan out. I know who I am. I work every day toward bettering myself as a player.”