Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLEARFIELD COUNTY... At 1032 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Curwensville to Prince Gallitzin State Park, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Curwensville, Hyde, Irvona, Westover, Mahaffey, Grampian, Burnside, Glen Hope, Lumber City and New Washington. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH