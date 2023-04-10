During a devastating two-month span in which he suffered a stroke, lost his dad and suffered an injury that sidelined him several other games, Kris Letang couldn’t help but contemplate the place that hockey should hold in his future.
But through it all, he knew he was not ready to give up on the game he loved.
“Obviously, there were some tough times, some emotional times,” Letang, 35, said Saturday. “But at the end of the day, I always thought I was going to push through it and come out on the other side and be the same — or better.”
It is that persistence and that passion that has made Letang a three-time Stanley Cup champion and arguably the best defenseman in Penguins history.
It also made him the team’s nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, as chosen by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association.
The Masterton is awarded annually to the NHL player “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.” Masterton is the only NHL player to die as a direct result of injury during a game.
The PHWA chapter in each NHL city selects a nominee for every team. The three finalists will be announced at a later date. The PHWA picks the winner.
This is the fourth time Letang was Pittsburgh’s nominee for the award, in case you had somehow forgotten all of the adversity and health scares that he had to overcome in order to play his 1,000th NHL game earlier this month.
“It’s something I always took pride in, being able to bring it every day. That’s how I was raised also, to never back down from a challenge, to never kind of quit when you’re down,” Letang said. “My parents, my family, they were the big supporters. So, obviously, they [instilled] those qualities in me at an early age.”
Letang was in the running in both 2014 and 2015 after he suffered his first stroke in 2014. He was a finalist in 2015 after one of the finest seasons of his career, but journeyman goalie Devan Dubynk took home the Masterton Trophy.
He was a nominee again in 2018, after he bounced back from major neck surgery. Cancer survivor and future teammate Brian Boyle would win that year.
Letang, a six-time All-Star and team leader, has a compelling case in 2023.
He suffered a stroke on Nov. 28. After the Penguins practiced at the Hunt Armory, he did not feel right and reported his symptoms to the team’s medical staff. They directed him to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a stroke.
Incredibly, Letang returned to the lineup just 12 days later, helping the Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres in an emotional evening at PPG Paints Arena.
Throughout it all, he was transparent about his stroke, the second he has suffered, in the hopes it would prompt others to pay attention to warning signs.
“I was public with the stroke because it’s something that is way more common than people think,” Letang said. “But it can be [dismissed] because it can look harmless. So people kind of go on with their life. But there are things to do if you want to be able to not have another stroke or [deal with] something else.”
Letang suited up for another seven games before he suffered a lower-body injury. He traveled with the team to Boston for the Winter Classic, even though he was not expected to play in the NHL’s showcase game. Shortly after the team landed, he learned that his father, Claude Fouquet, had passed away.
The Penguins on Jan. 2 announced that Letang was given a leave of absence to return to Montreal to mourn Fouquet’s death. One week later, the team took a detour on their way home from Arizona so everyone could attend the funeral.
That touching gesture, along with the support shown by his teammates and the rest of the organization, still resonates with Letang three months later.
“It was huge. It’s been happening for a lot of years. It’s not only this year,” Letang said. “I can count on a lot of good friends. Obviously, Sid [Crosby] and Geno [Malkin] have been with me for 17 years. So those two guys have always been there for me. They also know what it’s like to not be able to play.”
He praised Fenway Sports Group and previous principal owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle for devoting resources to his recovery over the years.
He also thanked his wife, Catherine, and their two kids for being there for him.
“My wife, kids, they make everything lighter. I can go home and see my kids and they don’t care about hockey,” he chuckled. “They just want to see you.”
Letang rejoined the team on Jan. 17 and seven days later was ready to return from injury. He scored the winner against Florida that night, an overtime tally that could be the deciding factor in the playoff race between those two teams.
His play throughout the season has been up and down, especially compared to the previous two, when he finished in the top 10 in Norris Trophy voting.
But in 62 games, Letang leads all Penguins defensemen with 11 goals and 39 points. His has three OT winners.
Even with his health issues, he was still ranked 10th in the NHL in ice time entering Sunday. And his strong play of late has helped keep the Penguins within reach of postseason position in the East.