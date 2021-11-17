Let’s get something straight right off the bat — I’m not a Notre Dame fan.
I don’t hate the program by any means, it’s just not a team I find myself rooting for very often.
That said, I’m not real sure why the Irish aren’t talked about a lot more when it comes to the College Football Playoff.
Sure the committee has them ranked eighth, which probably isn’t as high as it should be, but there are no pundits out there who ever seem to put them in the same breath as the other 1-loss teams.
I’m not sure why.
The teams Notre Dame has played have a combined record of 56-43. That is the best out of all the one-loss and unbeaten teams left. And the teams the Irish have topped are a combined 46-43. Only Georgia and Wake Forest are in that category as far as having the teams they’ve beaten sporting a better than .500 record.
Of course, Notre Dame does have the Cincinnati problem. The Bearcats gave Notre Dame its only loss of the season and the Bearcats are unbeaten, so most people say Cincinnati should be ranked higher.
That logic is all well and good if it’s consistent, but why is Michigan ranked ahead of Michigan State then? Both teams are 9-1 and the Spartans beat the Wolverines. Seems pretty logical to me that Michigan State deserves the higher ranking.
But logic isn’t a strong suit of the committee it seems.
How on earth can it rank Cincinnati No. 5, but relegate Texas-San Antonio to 22nd? Both teams are 10-0 and from Group of 5 conferences. And guess what?
The teams each have defeated have a combined record of 35-55, which is pretty bad.
So the thing holding Cincinnati to such a higher standing is the perception the AAC is a much better conference than Conference USA, and probably that one big win at Notre Dame.
And if they’re hanging their hat on the win over the Irish, shouldn’t Notre Dame be getting a little more love in the rankings?
For what it’s worth, this is my current Top 10.
1. Georgia — I don’t really think an explanation is needed, but the Bulldogs opponents are a combined 56-44 and every one of them has been held well below their season scoring averages against Georgia.
2. Alabama — The Tide’s strength of schedule isn’t nearly as good as Georgia’s, and the teams they have beaten are just 35-45. But all the other 1-loss teams are in pretty much the same boat as far as opponents’ records, so the Eye test puts the Tide here my a hair.
3. Oregon — That win over Ohio State at the Shoe keeps looking better and better every week. But that loss to 3-7 Stanford is a major blemish. Teams the Ducks have defeated are 40-40 this season, but the win over Fresno State isn’t nearly as big a deal as it once was since the Bulldogs are now 8-3.
4. Ohio State — You could probably put any of the 1-loss Big 10 teams here. I want to put Michigan State here, but the Spartans wins against like opponents just aren’t nearly as impressive as the Buckeyes’. The teams Ohio State has defeated are just 39-51, but that will take a giant leap forward in the next two weeks should they beat the two teams from Michigan.
5. Cincinnati — Here is where things start to really get tough for me. I’ve been a major advocate for the Group of 5 and wanting to see them get a fair shake in the playoff. And I’ve been giving the Bearcats the benefit of the doubt much of this season, ranking them in my Top 4 until now. But the teams I’ve carried the flag for in recent seasons have had a much better body of work. It’s not the Bearcats fault. The schedule is the schedule. But when the teams you have beaten are a combined 35-55 and several of those games have been tight, it’s hard to keep making the argument for inclusion in the Top 4.
6. Notre Dame — The Irish would be much higher had it not been for the misstep against the Bearcats. As previously discussed, Notre Dame has the best current strength of schedule among the contenders and are one of just three whose opponents they’ve beaten are above .500 combined. And don’t forget this team slaughtered a Wisconsin squad which is now playing very good football, and handled Purdue, which took down two Top 5 teams this season.
7. Michigan State — The Spartans will soar into the Top 4 if they can defeat Ohio State this week. Outside of their comeback against Michigan though, the Spartans have come down to earth lately with a lot of close wins against Big Ten teams near the bottom of the conference.
8. Michigan — The Wolverines body of work is slightly better than the Spartans, but the head-to-head loss means something to me. The teams Michigan has beat are 44-47, while the teams Sparty has defeated are 39-42. (Side note: I do not include wins over FCS teams in my overall records, because I don’t think games against that level should even be recognized for playoff rankings or bowl eligibility, but that’s an argument for another time).
9. Oklahoma State — The Cowboys have been on quite a roll since the tough loss to Iowa State. Teams Oklahoma State has played are 45-45 and teams they have defeated are 39-41. But those numbers are going to get better with contests against Texas Tech and Oklahoma looming. The Cowboys do have a win over Baylor, which dominated previously unbeaten Oklahoma last week.
10. Wake Forest — The Deamon Deacons defense leaves much to be desired, but the offense is explosive and just fun to watch. It’s all about winning and Wake has done plenty of that and they’ve done it against teams with a combined record of 45-44. Unfortunately Wake doesn’t really have a signature win and the loss came to 5-5 North Carolina. So the Deacons are a long shot.
If I were to keep going, 11 through 15 would be Baylor, Ole Miss, BYU, Oklahoma and UTSA.
There will be at least some shakeup in the Top 10 this week with Ohio State-Michigan State on the docket. And Alabama and Oregon should also be on alert with Top 25 matchups with Arkansas and Utah, respectively. Cincinnati finally plays a team with a winning record as well (after the last four weeks against teams with a combined 9-30 mark) with SMU coming to town.