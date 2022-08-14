The Steelers beat the Seahawks 32-25 on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium. Let’s take a look at the Steelers who are rising and falling as the preseason rolls on:
Rising
—Everyone wanted to see if rookie receiver George Pickens could continue to make big plays against defensive backs in different colored jerseys. They quickly got their answer. Pickens caught three passes for 43 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown catch. He displayed the strong hands and fancy footwork Steelers defensive backs have become all too familiar with in practices. Now put him in bubble wrap until the regular season begins.
—With Najee Harris and Benny Snell missing the game due to injuries, Anthony McFarland got the start and off went his speed and elusiveness. McFarland, a fourth-round pick in 2020, had 56 yards on seven carries, including a 24-yard run on the first drive of the game. Jaylen Warren, his main competition for a roster spot, relieved McFarland and had 34 yards on six carries and caught a touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett. An undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State, Warren has been terrific in camp practices, too.
—Gunner Olszewski played his first three seasons for the Patriots and caught a grand total of nine passes. So, the expectations were not very high when the Steelers signed him in free agency. He was brought in to return punts and that figured to be the extent of his contributions. But Olszewski has been consistently productive in training camp practices as a slot receiver, and he carried it over into the first preseason game. He had three catches for 47 yards and a touchdown.
—Olszewski’s competition at punt returner and slot receiver is Steven Sims, who is having a nice camp, too. Sims returned a punt 38 yards to set up the second touchdown. In the third quarter, Sims took a jet sweep and ran 38 yards to set up another touchdown. Olszewski has the upper hand in the competition for now, but Sims is making things interesting.
—The Seahawks were in position to win the game with a little more than a minute remaining until rookie linebacker Mark Robinson blitzed and strip-sacked Drew Lock. Tuzar Skipper recovered to set up Kenny Pickett’s game-winning touchdown pass to Tyler Vaughns. A converted running back, Robinson is developing a reputation as a hard-hitter in practices, and he came up with a huge play to help the Steelers win.
Falling
—Dan Moore gave up seven sacks last season. That’s a big number, but Moore was a rookie and was asked to play left tackle.
On the Steelers’ second series of the game, Moore was beaten by rookie Boye Mafe, who stripped Mason Rudolph and caused a fumble. Luckily for Moore, Rudolph recovered, and the Steelers scored on the drive. Moore can’t allow quick pressure this season or the passing game will suffer again.
—With Alex Highsmith out with an injury and T.J. Watt resting, Derrek Tuszka and Delontae Scott got the starts at outside linebacker. Neither applied much pressure on the Seattle quarterbacks. Depth behind Watt and Highsmith is one of the biggest issues facing the Steelers over the next few weeks before the regular season begins.
If someone doesn’t step up, new general manager Omar Khan might be forced to scour the waiver wire after final cut-downs or make a trade to acquire better depth.
Up next
The Steelers are off Sunday. They are scheduled to practice at 1:55 p.m. Monday at Saint Vincent College. Their next preseason game is Saturday at Jacksonville.