The Penguins will get healthy bodies back on their blue line in the coming days, potentially as early as Thursday night’s game against the Florida Panthers.
Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel are out of the NHL’s COVID protocol and have been back on the ice since Tuesday. They participated in Thursday’s optional morning skate at PPG Paints Arena. Officially, they are game-time decisions. But it looks as if both will play Thursday if they feel OK the rest of the day.
If that’s the case, the question becomes about who then exits the Pittsburgh lineup.
With Pettersson, Ruhwedel and Brian Dumoulin out with COVID-19 for a week-plus, Mark Friedman got an opportunity to play a regular role and Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Juuso Riikola were called up from the American Hockey League.
Friedman’s 64.3 expected goals percentage at 5-on-5 ranks first among Penguins defensemen, per Natural Stat Trick. But it can feel like a roller coaster ride at times, with Friedman flying all over the ice and seemingly annoying someone every game. The righty has a minus-3 rating after his plus-5 night versus Toronto.
“Mark’s done a really good job for us in a number of different ways. Certainly the edge that he brings is one of the key components of his identity as a player,” acting head coach Todd Reirden said recently. “As we get closer here to [full strength], his job is to make lineup decisions as tough as possible for the coaches.”
Joseph had no points and minus-1 rating in three games entering Thursday. He has held his own next to John Marino on the second pair while averaging more than 18 minutes per game. In Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout loss in Chicago, he had a chance to play hero but Marc-Andre Fleury swatted down his last-second shot.
And then there’s Riikola, who is still seeking play-to-play consistency. He has not gotten much ice time in his four games played. The Penguins have had him running their second power play instead of John Marino or Mike Matheson but that alone isn’t enough to justifying having him in the lineup over the others.
Prior to Thursday’s game, Reirden was asked about Joseph and Riikola.
“Getting into a routine of playing all the time is really important. I think it’s much easier to evaluate once you have a little bit more of a body of work with their play,” Reirden said. “I think they’ve done some good things and been able to allow us to get some points here while our lineup’s a little bit depreciated.”
Dumoulin is on track to exit the COVID protocol this upcoming weekend.
Lightening Letang’s load
Another benefit of the looming return of those blue-liners will be that it will allow the Penguins to lighten Kris Letang’s workload. Letang entering Thursday led the NHL with an average time on ice of 27:31 minutes. He averaged two more minutes than that over his first three games after returning from COVID-19.
“This situation is really unique just with the number of players we are missing,” Reirden said. “But to have him at such a high number, and on top of that just coming back from the protocol and the time away with COVID, is tough.”
Reirden indicated that the Penguins will look to scale that back soon. One way they tried to keep Letang fresh last season was a little less penalty-kill action.
“We don’t want him out there getting through shifts,” Reirden said. “We want him out there taking advantage of his shifts — and that’s when he’s at his best.”
Welcome back, Hornqvist
Thursday night will be Patric Hornqvist’s first game back at PPG Paints Arena since the Penguins traded the fan favorite to the Panthers for Mike Matheson.
“It feels great to be back,” said Hornqvist, who scored the Cup-winning goal in 2017. “The city really took care of me and we won two Cups, so a lot of emotion, obviously. It’s going to be a special night for me and I’ll enjoy it.”
Murray on the COVID list
Saturday’s opponent, the Ottawa Senators, are currently dealing with their own COVID outbreak.
Former Penguins goalie Matt Murray is one of several Senators to go on the COVID protocol list. But for now, Saturday’s game is still on.
“We’re worried about our own situation,” Reirden said. “But no, we haven’t heard anything regarding that game. For us, the focus is on getting after Florida.”