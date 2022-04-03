WINGATE — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jeremy Whitehead blasted a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to help lift the Mounties to a 5-3 victory over Bald Eagle Area on Saturday.
Whitehead knocked in four of the team’s runs on two hits. Jamey Massung also had an RBI single.
David Meersand pitched 4 2/3 innings to pick up the win. He allowed two runs on six hits and one walk, while striking out four.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 1-0 overall and 1-0 in the Mountain League. The Mounties host Tyrone on Tuesday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—5
Gustkey c 4410, White ss-p 2220, Whitehead lf 4124, Meersand p-ss 4000, C. Hahn 3b 3110, Emigh rf 3000, Massung 1b 3011, Coudriet 2b 2000, DeSimone cf 3010. Totals: 28-5-8-5.
Bald Eagle Area—3
Burns ss 4230, Gavlock 2b 4011, Vaughn rf 4011, Heverly 1b 2010, Serb lf-p 3010, Kresovich 3b 4000, Quick dh 3110, Coakley p-lf 0000, Watkins cf 2000, Koleno c 3000. Totals 29-3-8-2.
Score by Innings
P-O 002 001 2—5 9 1
BEA 001 010 1—3 8 0
Errors—Massung. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 7, Bald Eagle Area 9. DP—Bald Eagle Area. 2B—Burns 2, Gavlock, Vaughn. HR—Whitehead (1 on, 7th). HBP—White (by Coakley). Watkins (by Meersand). CS—DeSimone (by Koleno).
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Meersand—4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 SO, 1 BB. White—2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 SO, 2 BB.
Bald Eagle Area: Coakley—5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 SO, 4 BB. Serb—1 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB.
WP—Meersand (1-0). LP—Serb.