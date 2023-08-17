NEW YORK — Aside from the Pirates’ youth movement, the team’s rotation depth — or lack thereof — has arguably been the theme of the season.
Those issues have only heightened with top-100 prospect Quinn Priester being optioned back to Triple-A Tuesday afternoon and Johan Oviedo operating on a pitch count/innings limit on Wednesday. It certainly hasn’t aided the 54-67 Pirates to be operating without starting options JT Brubaker, Mike Burrows, Vince Velasquez, and Max Kranick, though the latter of those four is currently on a rehab assignment as he makes his way back from Tommy John surgery and could return to the bigs in September.
As it stands, the Pirates are entering a three-game weekend set against the AL Central-leading Twins, going with right-handers Andre Jackson and Osvaldo Bido sandwiching Mitch Keller’s Saturday start with ones of their own. The 27-year-old Jackson made his first career MLB start earlier this week, and Bido has proven more effective in multiple-inning roles than his eight rotation appearances this year.
Given the way Priester was pitching, producing a 9.10 ERA and 1.92 WHIP in six starts, it makes a good deal of sense why the team sent him back to the minors for some needed seasoning. Unfortunately for the Pirates’ sake, that development in conjunction with Oviedo long-since surpassing his MLB career-high for innings has put the team in a bit of a bind.
Thankfully for the Pirates’ sake, Keller has appeared to turn a corner in his last two starts after a handful of mostly subpar ones, combining to give up four earned runs in his last 11 innings. He’s thrown at least 90 pitches in every one of his starts since May 20, a sign the team has no plans to limit his workload — at least for the time being.
The club has also potentially found something in left-hander Bailey Falter, whom the Pirates acquired straight up for Rodolfo Castro at the trade deadline. Falter’s latest start for the Pirates doubled as his most impressive with the squad, effectively pitch-tunneling his curveball off his four-seamer with a deceptive delivery to produce 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball against the Mets.
Whether Falter can factor into the Pirates’ long-term plans remains to be seen, but he likely can be penciled in as a regular starter for the rest of 2023.
As reliable as he’s been this year, Oviedo might not have a lot left in the tank, both in terms of eating up innings and making consistent starts. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound right-hander’s four-seam fastball velocity was nearly two mph below its season average on Wednesday, and he threw just 78 pitches, his third-fewest of the season.
Should Oviedo be shut down at some juncture later in the season, or at the very least continue with having his pitches and innings limited, it would present the Pirates with some decisions to ponder about managing the remainder of the season.
Two candidates come to mind currently residing in Triple-A Indianapolis, but both Luis Ortiz and Roansy Contreras come with their respective forms of baggage outside diminished fastball velocity.
Contreras, who hasn’t pitched in an MLB game since serving up two home runs in a relief inning against the Dodgers on July 5, has only pitched in three minor-league contests since then, all coming in the last two weeks and totaling seven innings.
His most recent outing for Indianapolis was his longest, totaling four frames and giving up just one hit and a run. Contreras could very well return to start, but considering his time away from game competition and how long his outings have been in Triple-A, it wouldn’t be in a role to go particularly deep in games and likely necessitate a piggyback pitcher like Jackson or Bidto to cover some innings.
Ortiz, meanwhile, hadn’t taken the hill in the majors since just a day before Contreras and struggled mightily upon returning to Indianapolis. In four Triple-A outings in July, Ortiz accrued a 9.20 ERA and served up three home runs while walking 13 batters in 14 2/3 innings.
His first and only start of August was much better since Ortiz produced five innings of one-run ball, but he very well could need to produce more consistent results before the Pirates turn to him again every fifth day.
Jared Jones, the Pirates’ No. 4 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline, looms in Triple-A, but he’s endured his share of hardships. The 22-year-old right-hander with a fastball in the upper 90s has a 7.07 ERA in August and 5.40 overall in Indianapolis, signaling he might not yet be ready. Come mid-to-late September, though, he could make a start or two to close out the campaign.
Outside of the aforementioned trio, there’s not much by way of options worth considering in Triple-A.
Left-hander Jackson Wolf, owner of a spot start with the Padres earlier this year before they dealt him to the Padres in the Rich Hill/Ji Man Choi trade, could be summoned from Double-A Altoona. The 6-foot-7 Wolf, who in some ways resembles Falter, has been hit around with the Curve in his two starts, though, to the tune of five earned runs in eight innings.
Fellow southpaw Anthony Solometo, who has fast-tracked his way up to Double-A at just 20 years of age, has had his innings limited and spent time on the development list as a result of what’s been a wildly successful campaign. He’s likely a ways from the big leagues, though, and certainly shouldn’t be considered to make any starts for the Pirates.
Given the Pirates’ pitching depth, they very well could put quite the load on their bullpen and try to manage for the next few weeks with three traditional starters and a couple of hybrid pitchers in Jackson and Bido to go at least one time through the order. By then, Priester could be in line to return should all go according to plan, as could either Contreras, Ortiz, or perhaps both, to make their way back to Pittsburgh.
Regardless, there’s a myriad of directions the Pirates could go after this weekend, one that will show how much trust they have in Jackson and Bido to go deep into games and how willing they are to turn to their relievers early and often.