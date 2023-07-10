SEATTLE — They’re two fascinating and pertinent questions Pirates fans are probably asking after the team drafted LSU right-hander Paul Skenes first overall on Sunday night at Lumen Field in Seattle.
When will Skenes, 21, reach the major leagues? And in what capacity?
“It’s my decision on when I get to the big leagues based on how I do and how I work,” said Skenes when asked about the first one over Zoom a couple hours after the pick was made. “It’s also someone else’s decision to potentially promote me.
“I think I’m close. I don’t know exactly how close, but I’m going to do everything in my power to get there as soon as possible.”
It’s impossible to project exactly when Skenes will reach the major leagues, but Pirates general manager Ben Cherington did previously express some skepticism on the possibility of that happening with any player the same year they’re drafted.
On Sunday night, however, Cherington delivered a different message when it came to Skenes and when he’ll pitch competitively again.
While the first step will be having Skenes go through the normal onboarding process, where the Pirates will have him ramp up his throwing, obtain baseline data and lay out a specific workout plan, Cherington said there would be additional thresholds to clear.
Most notably, Skenes actually appearing in games before the year is out, which is important considering we’re talking about someone who has already logged 122 2/3 innings this season.
“We start with an assessment, and it’s meeting Paul where he’s at,” Cherington said. “Knowing Paul, guessing he’s going to keep himself in good condition and has done that and is still throwing.
“Based on that, we’ll map out a progression for 2023.”
From there, Cherington noted how Skenes hasn’t pitched in games since the College World Series ended, which would necessitate some sort of ramp-back-up process. The Pirates also aren’t going to blow it out with Skenes, who’s undoubtedly their best pitching prospect since Gerrit Cole.
At the same time ...
“We certainly anticipate and hope he’ll be ramping back up in 2023 and will be able to pitch in baseball games in 2023,” Cherington said. “But we haven’t gotten far enough into that yet to be able to share any detail.”
Expecting Skenes to pitch in Florida Complex League games seems too obvious and borderline easy compared to what he did in college. It’s also tough to expect him to ascend all the way to Triple-A, although Skenes certainly seems equipped to do so.
Considering the Pirates started Henry Davis at High-A Greensboro in 2021, that provides a logical base level. And with what Skenes did in college — putting up video game-like numbers while leading the Tigers to a national title — Double-A Altoona also doesn’t seem out of bounds.
That would put Skenes on track for his MLB debut in 2024.
One interesting wrinkle to the Pirates drafting Skenes is also his ability as a hitter.
Before transferring to LSU — which Skenes was pretty much forced to do given Air Force’s military-service requirements and his desire to pursue a career in professional baseball — he was an accomplished hitter.
In 100 career games at his former school, Skenes slashed .367/.453/.669 with 31 doubles, 24 home runs and 81 RBIs and recently said on an ESPN podcast that he was intrigued by the idea of hitting and pitching once he turned pro.
Asked about hitting and pitching on Sunday night, Skenes credited his singular focus on the latter for his meteoric ascent, which might mean he’s fine once again channeling 100% of his efforts on the mound. But there’s certainly proven ability there.
“It’s possible to be elite both ways, but it takes a lot of time, energy and effort to do so,” Skenes said. “Just how my body works, having long limbs, having so much rotation in my hips, it was very taxing on my body to do both, especially right-handed.
“Going into the preseason, I was planning on hitting and pitching, but quickly the priority became making sure I was 100% healthy on the mound to put us in position to win every Friday night.
“That was the mindset, and it worked out. We won a national championship.”
In the minor leagues, the Pirates could theoretically afford Skenes the chance to try both, if he so chooses.
When Cherington was asked about Skenes potentially hitting, the GM didn’t say that was in the plans. He also didn’t shut it down.
“I guess what I would say about Paul is it doesn’t seem like one should bet against him,” Cherington said.
“It hasn’t been our focus. I think we want to hopefully get Paul into the organization and get a sense of where he’s at.
“He’s obviously made incredible strides as a pitcher. We believe there’s more to come there. We know he’s had success as a hitter in the past. We just want to get with him, map out a progression, and we’ll start there and see how it goes.”