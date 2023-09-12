Pennsylvania girls wrestling is breaking new, historic ground this winter with the launch of the first official PIAA girls wrestling championship event.
Here’s a look at what we know so far about the postseason, the schedule, the championships and what’s left to accomplish between now and the start of the season.
1.) The PIAA girls championships will be at Giant Center. This is the big one. The PIAA confirmed earlier this month that both the boys and girls will wrestle side by side at Hershey’s Giant Center, which centered around the organization’s commitment to create the same experience for both the boys and girls. Specifics in terms of scheduling and finals format have not yet been finalized, but the addition of a third classification all but guarantees three longer days in Hershey.
In response to that, PIAA Chief Operating Officer Mark Byers said an adjustment would be made to the tournament’s traditional use of sessions to improve the fan experience. There will be less mandatory shuffling in and out of Giant Center for fans in attendance.
2.) A PIAA vote is coming on regional tournament format. The PIAA Board of Directors will listen to recommendations from Mark Byers and the wrestling steering committee, which met on Aug. 10, at its meeting tomorrow. The big item on that agenda is the alignment and number of state tournament qualifiers from four regions. The proposal on the table calls for Southeast (Districts 1, 11 and 12), South Central ( District 3), Central (Districts 2, 4, 5, 6) and West (Districts 7, 8, 9 and 10) regions.
Proposed figures call for four PIAA qualifiers from the Southeast, five from South Central, four from Central and three from the West. The PIAA wrestling steering committee said those numbers likely won’t be finalized until “the enrollment and sport sponsorship submissions, as of October 1.”
3.) Discussions about the format for PIAA championships finals are ongoing. No specifics were mentioned in the Aug. 10 wrestling steering committee minutes of the schedule or finals format for the PIAA wrestling championships March 7-9. Byers said those conversations are ongoing and added via email that “We were not interested in publishing/approving something that is likely to change.” So, consider those details fluid for now.
At question is exactly how the PIAA plans to run three sets of finals, how many mats would be utilized, and whether all three finals would be wrestled simultaneously. One of the big problems to solve centers around the podium and how/when to recognize all eight medalists from the three classifications. Awards timing is a major consideration.
4.) The PIAA prioritizes running girls tournaments the same day as boys. This is another sticking point in planning because of the heavy overlap in coaching staffs at schools with boys and girls programs. Wherever possible, the priority will be to not have girls competing on separate dates. But the execution of that plan is a challenge that hasn’t yet been resolved.
5.) The best of the best in the girls division have a choice to make. Girls will have the option to compete in either the boys or the girls postseason, but a designation must be made. A similar distinction is made in boys and girls golf. Elite girls wrestlers will have the right to compete in the boys division if they choose, but the expectation is that right will be exercised by only a select few. One that comes to mind is Northwestern junior Sierra Chiesa, who was the first female to ever compete in the PIAA boys championships last season and was a win away from medaling.
6.) There will be no PIAA Team Championships in the girls division. Not yet, anyway. Byers said the timing works out well to reevaluate after the 2023-’24 season, when a new two-year cycle begins. The focus now is solely on the launch of a successful individual championship and to evaluate everything else through that lens, but the launch of a team championship can best be classified as a “when” not “if” situation.