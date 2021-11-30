There have been multiple times over the last few years when it looked like Jacob Stallings would no longer be a Pirate.
As is now well known, the catcher was designated for assignment twice by the organization, but scratched and clawed his way up to the majors anyway. Last year, he won a Gold Glove behind the dish, the crowning achievement for someone who became one of the best players on his team.
Now, that run is over. Stallings is no longer a Pirate. General manager Ben Cherington and the Pirates’ front office decided that now was the time to trade him to the Miami Marlins.
Surely, that will be a tough pill to swallow for some. Ultimately, though, final judgement on the wisdom of this decision will come down to the return the Pirates received from the Marlins: right-handers Zach Thompson and Kyle Nicolas and outfielder Connor Scott.
We’ll start with Thompson. Unless something crazy happens, he will be in the majors next season. After all, the 28-year-old spent nearly all of this season on the Marlins’ roster, appearing in 26 games for Miami, and 14 of those appearances were starts.
Thompson’s number were good, too. Over 75 innings, he accrued a 3.24 ERA with a 1.213 WHIP. He allowed just six home runs all season, though it should be noted that Marlins Park is a notoriously good pitcher’s ballpark.
Even still, 2021 was Thompson’s debut season in the majors. He was originally drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2011, and was a middling, slow-moving starter in the first four years of his minor league career.
His numbers improved in High-A and Class AA in 2018 when he moved to the bullpen, but a rough 2019 didn’t help his case.
During the 2020, COVID-shortened season, in which the minor league season was canceled, Thompson did not appear in a single game, and he became a minor league free agent that November. That’s when the Marlins picked him up, gave him a chance in the majors as both a starter and a reliever, and Thompson found success.
It would make more sense for the Pirates to use him as a starter, especially considering that left-handed pitcher Steven Brault was DFA’d earlier in the day Monday. They could use some high-upside innings eaters, and Thompson seems like a strong candidate to do just that.
As for the prospects received, Nicolas is an interesting one.
The right-hander was selected in the competitive balance B round of the 2020 draft, with the 61st overall pick, out of Ball State.
He throws hard, sitting around the mid-90s consistently in his starts, with a solid slider that Fangraphs projects to be a plus pitch.
The rest of Nicolas’ arsenal is still in progress, with Pipeline noting that his curveball needs to be distinguished further from his slider and that the changeup is still “a work in progress.”
So, Nicolas will need some work to continue as a starter.
There are still positives, though.
The 22-year-old was good after reaching Class AA for the Marlins last season, starting eight games with a 2.52 ERA, and his profile after his first year was a pitcher who could stand to cut down on home runs hit against him and walks allowed, but who struck out a bunch of guys and generally has good enough stuff to get the hitters out consistently.
Scott, on the other hand, is more of a work in progress.
He was an even higher draft pick, selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2018 draft.
He was a high schooler when he was drafted, so there was some time needed for development, but Scott has moved pretty slowly through the system, only playing in High-A in 2021. So, in 3 1/2 years, he has moved up just two levels, from rookie ball to High-A.
At the same time, Scott did have his best year in 2021, hitting .276 with a .779 OPS and a wRC+ over 100. All of those were personal highs for his minor league career so far.
So that could either be a sign that Scott has figured something out and is starting to gain some positive momentum, or it could be a sign that he has a rather underwhelming ceiling for a top-15 draft pick.