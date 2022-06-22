Ji’Ayir Brown’s 2021 performance tends to get overlooked.
Penn State’s defense allowed an average of just 17.3 points per game, a statistic that was fueled by outstanding red zone defense. Opponents produced only 18 touchdowns in 48 red zone possessions.
Five PSU defenders from that defense were drafted – end Arnold Ebiketie (second round), safety Jaquan Brisker (second), linebacker Brandon Smith (fourth), corner Tariq Castro-Fields (sixth) and end-linebacker Jesse Luketa (seventh).
Brown, Brisker’s running mate at safety a year ago, could have been part of the Lions’ 2022 NFL draft haul but he opted to return for another season.
The 5-11, 204-pound former JUCO will lead a talented safety room that also includes Keaton Ellis, Zakee Wheatley and Jaylen Reed.
Brown’s talent and production were major reasons Penn State’s defense was so stingy.
He intercepted six passes, recovered a pair of fumbles and forced a fumble. Brown finished third on the team in tackles with 76, 61 of them solos.
Brown’s six interceptions tied for the lead nationally and they were the most by a Penn State defender since Anthony Scirrotto’s six in 2006. One pick resulted in an 87-yard touchdown against Maryland.
Brown’s efforts were recognized by the Big Ten’s coaches, who selected a third-team All-Conference choice.
He is poised to take another jump in his final Penn State season but another six-interception season could be difficult to produce.
Still, Brown is one of the top safeties to play for the Lions during the James Franklin era, joining Adrian Amos (2014), Marcus Allen (2014-17), Troy Apke (2014-17), Nick Scott (2014-18) and Brisker.
Amos was a fifth-round selection of the Chicago Bears in 2015, Allen was a fifth-round pick of Pittsburgh’s in 2018, Apke went to Washington in the fourth round in 2018 and the Bears chose Brisker in the second round of April’s draft.
They’ll have company soon.