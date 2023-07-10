Pieces on the recruiting chess board are always moving. But this weekend in particular was an active one for Penn State’s 2024 recruiting class.
The Nittany Lions came away with one commit: four-star Monsignor Bonner defensive end Mylachi Williams. Penn State’s 2024 class ranks seventh nationally, behind only Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, Michigan, USC and Notre Dame.
Williams’ Saturday decision was important for more than one reason. But James Franklin and his staff also missed out on a couple top targets over the weekend.
Let’s recap the weekend and look ahead to what awaits Penn State’s 2024 class.
The commit
It can’t be overstated how crucial it was for Penn State to scoop up Williams. For starters, Penn State needed commits on the defensive line. That’s been a priority the last month, getting three-star edge rusher Xavier Gilliam in June and securing three-star lineman De’Andre Cook and Williams in back-to-back weeks.
But Williams is much more than just a number. He’s the No. 3 in-state prospect, according to on3, and one of the top defensive ends in the country. Notre Dame, Pitt and Syracuse were his other finalists but Georgia, Texas A&M, Michigan, USC and Tennessee also offered. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect with an explosive burst off the line and ideal length has enormous upside.
Williams’ commitment is another win for Penn State in Philadelphia, too. Franklin has recommitted to recruiting Philly hard in recent years, moving cornerbacks coach (and former Temple assistant) Terry Smith into the area. Barnes, a Philly native and Penn State letterman, has also done important work recruiting a city that has produced top talent for the likes of Ohio State and Georgia in recent years.
Monsignor Bonner is outside the city in Drexel Hill. But Williams is a Philly native who bought into what Franklin, Barnes and Smith were selling him. Williams is now the third Philly commit in the 2024 class, joining four-star Imhotep cornerback Kenneth Woseley and four-star Roman Catholic wide receiver Tyseer Denmark.
The misses
Not everything this past weekend went Penn State’s way. The Nittany Lions missed out on two prospects they were once favored to land: four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh and four-star edge rusher Benedict Umeh.
We’ll start with Marsh, who ended his rollercoaster recruitment on Friday.
The River Rouge (Mich.) star committed to Michigan State after decommitting from the Spartans in March. At that point, the door was open for Penn State. The Nittany Lions hosted Marsh, a consensus top-200 prospect, in June and felt good about their chances.
Penn State was also in great shape with Umeh after his June visit. Umeh, ranked as high as No. 29 overall by on3, had offers from Georgia, Texas and USC.
Penn State’s top competition, though, was Stanford. Umeh visited Stanford’s campus and was blown away, leading him to commit to the Cardinal on Saturday.
What’s next?
This shouldn’t come as a surprise but the Nittany Lions are hoping to round out their 2024 class with more defensive line help and another receiver.
Liam Andrews, a consensus four-star prospect and two-way player in the trenches, is high on Penn State’s wish list.
He is reportedly set to announce his decision this week, choosing between Penn State, South Carolina and Wisconsin.
Andrews, a 6-foot-5, 275-pounder from Dexter Southfield (Mass.), would boost Penn State’s class.
So would Jaylen Harvey, a four-star defensive end from Quince Orchard (Md.).
Harvey was a Penn State lean ahead of his scheduled July 4 decision, but he pushed that decision back to an unspecified date. Maryland, USC and Florida are all involved.
Penn State is in on two other four-star edge rushers: Nigel Smith II from Melissa (Tex.) and Brian Robinson from Austintown Fitch (Ohio). Oklahoma and Kentucky are leading the race for Smith and Robinson, respectively.
The wideouts to know right now are four-stars Chance Robinson, Alex Taylor and Jonathan Paylor.
Robinson, a standout at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), is committed to Miami but his recruitment might not be over. Taylor, a North Carolina native, is more likely to land in the ACC.
Paylor, also from North Carolina, recently put Penn State in his top five finalists along with South Carolina, North Carolina, N.C. State and Maryland.