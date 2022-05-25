Suggested Scripture(s): Proverbs 3:5,6; Isaiah 40:1-8; Isaiah 41:10-17; and Jeremiah 29:11
The thoughts below include help from two writers from the internet, and I invite you to focus with me on the truths below that apply to our lives as communities of faith and as individual people of faith.
- Even with Easter, we all know that the journey and choice of following Christ and being his disciples are not easy, and many have become disillusioned on this journey over the centuries because their faith was based on wishful thinking or perceived promises that Christ never spoke.
- Pastor Rick Warren expresses what the Scriptures say about this concerning God’s relationship with us and Christ’s calling in our lives:
Wherever God guides He provides. The Bible is full of stories where God calls people into tough roles, or enters into tough times with them.
God does not promise that He guides us only to easy places, where everything is simple, manageable and straightforward. God does promise that wherever He guides us, He will provide for us and be with us in all seasons and times of life.
- Following on this comment, here is help of another writer, Jarrid Wilson, to first be reminded of some things Jesus did not say:
a) No shirt, no shoes, no service…Jesus never gave prerequisites for encountering his love…Nobody is too flawed for forgiveness and eternal salvation.
b) Follow me, and I will bring you fame and fortune…if our reason for seeking God is materially and self-centered focused, we need to ask, “What god are we seeking?”
c) Everything will go according to your plans…it is instead God’s plans for us and His will for which we are to pray.
d) I will bless you if you pray hard enough…This has to do with treating Jesus as a magic genie or God as a cosmic vending machine who is interested in our requests alone; instead, God will and does respond to prayer according to the nature of His name and providence of His will in Christ.
e) Life is going to be without rough patches…the promise is not that life will be perfect, but that the imperfections are met with our perfect and flawless Savior!
f) I will answer your prayers on your time…see letters c and d; faith is trusting in the timing of God, not ours.
g) You’re too far gone to be saved…Nobody, and I mean nobody, is too far traveled from having a saving relationship with God.
h) You deserve to have nice things…Jesus did not say we cannot have nice things, but does not promise that we either deserve them or they are “perks” we get for being a Christian.
So let’s remember what Jesus does say: life’s blessings are meant to be shared; we need to love our neighbors and help those in need with what God gives us!
But in conclusion, here are ten things that our heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus have said and want us to know: I will give you rest; I will strengthen you; I will answer you; I believe in you; I will bless you; I am for you; I will not fail you; I will provide for you; I will be with you; I love you!