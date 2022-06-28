West Side United Methodist Church in Clearfield is preparing to welcome a new pastor and his family.
The Rev. David McElwee will begin his appointment at West Side on July 1. His first services will be Saturday, July 2 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 3 at 10:30 a.m.
McElwee has been in ministry for nine years and was ordained as an elder of the United Methodist Church in June of this year. He has previously served as a pastor in the Lykens, Red Lion, and Lock Haven areas.
After graduating from Lycoming College with a B.A. degree in history, political science and economics, he served on active duty in the United States Army for five years as an intelligence analyst. His service included being deployed twice to Iraq. Answering the call to ministry, he attended Wesley Theological Seminary where he received a Master of Divinity.
McElwee is president of the Chi Rho Singers, a choir comprised entirely of clergy from the Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church.
He sings tenor and plays a variety of brass instruments. He also serves on the Susquehanna Conference’s council on finance and administration and is a board member for the Preacher’s Aid Society.
WSUMC extends an invitation to the community to come and meet their new pastor.
In addition, a welcome reception will be held Sunday, July 17 following the 10:30 a.m. service.