The late West Decatur native and Progressland racing legend Clate Husted will be inducted into the Jennerstown Racing Hall of Fame tonight.
Husted, who passed away in 2015, was nominated through the Jennerstown Speedway.
Husted drove sprints, late models and modifieds during his multi-decade career, racing at famed speedways such as Daytona, Charlotte and Pocono.
He raced against drivers like Glenn Gault, Stanly "Piney" Lasky and Charlie Cragan.
He was a very successful driver, winning the Yankee Doodle 50 and 100 at the old Clearfield Speedway, the Hillbilly 100 and the Laurel Highlands 100 at Jennerstown.
He was also a many times over point champion at several race tracks, spanning a near five-decade career.
Husted will be represented by his son, Daniel, and members of his extended family, including Clate's younger brother, Spencer.
Daniel Husted received the news that his dad would be joining racing greats in the track's Hall of Fame.
"It's pretty exciting," Daniel Husted said. "He raced there quite a bit in the last 15 years of his career.
"One of his biggest wins was at the Laurel Highlands 100 at Jennerstown Speedway. I believe it was in 1988. I was a senior."
Husted and Steve Peles, a former owner of Jennerstown Speedway, had many good battles at the track.
"When Clearfield Speedway paved their track, Jennerstown followed," said Daniel Husted. "They put together a program ran late models with different tires.
"I think my dad was second in points that year. He and Steve swapped alot of wins at the two tracks. It was a memorable run."
Daniel Husted said he remembers a lot about his father's racing days. As a kid, he would sit on the hill at Clearfield and play with his Matchbox cars. Later, once he got older, he started helping with the car.
"I have a lot of wonderful memories," he said. "I grew up at the Clearfield track and I got to travel to a lot of places to watch my dad race."
Clate Husted was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2003.
Daniel Husted says he enjoys talking to people who knew his dad during his racing days.
"I have never heard anyone said an unkind word about him," he said. "Everybody always has goo stories to share."
The race program begins at 5:30 p.m. at Jennerstown Speedway.