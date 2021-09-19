ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team won its own Warrior Blast Tournament Saturday with a 25-18, 25-18 victory over Purchase Line in the finals.
The Lady Warriors were the top seed following pool play after winning all five of their matchups in straight sets.
West Branch beat Curwensville (25-10,25-12), Clearfield (25-11, 25-19), Glendale (25-20, 25-10), Kane (25-14, 25-17) and Purchase Line (25-18, 25-18.)
In the quarterfinals, Glendale topped Clearfield, and Kane defeated Curwensville.
The top-seeded Lady Warriors took down the Lady Wolves in one semifinal, while the Lady Dragons stopped the Lady Vikings in the other.
Katrina Cowder led West Branch with 43 service points, 22 aces, 26 kills and 16 blocks. Marley Croyle picked up 35 service points, 12 aces and 36 kills.
Abby Gallaher recorded 38 service points, 10 aces, 28 kills and 15 blocks, while Brooklyn Myers registered 15 kills and 77 assists.
Meghan Cantolina added 34 service points, 13 aces and 24 kills.
Hayley Wooster had 15 service points, Matayha Kerin collected 12 service points and Kamryn MacTavish notched 21 digs
All-tournament selections were Cowder and Myers along with Clearfield’s Ruby Singleton, Glendale’s Alyssa Sinclair, Kane’s Mika Constanza, Curwensville’s Alyssa Bakaysa and PL’s Bethany Smith.