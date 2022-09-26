MILL HALL — The West Branch volleyball team upended Central Mountain in five thrilling sets on Monday night 25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 13-25 and 19-17.
The Lady Warriors were down 12-6 in the tiebreaker before storming back to win 19-17.
Shianna Hoover had 22 digs and 13 service points for West Branch. Katrina Cowder added 19 kills, eight service points and six blocks.
Brooklyn Myers added 20 assists and eight service points, while Marley Croyle netted 13 kills and 13 digs.
Hayley Wooster had nine service points, while Matayha Kerin added six kills.
West Branch improved to 12-1-2 overall. The Lady Warriors travel to undefeated Bellwood-Antis this evening.
In junior varsity action, the Lady Warriors fell 2-0.