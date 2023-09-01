ORLANDO — The West Branch volleyball team won the 2023 KSA Volleyball Fall Classic’s Red Bracket Pool A on Friday at the Game Point Event Center in Orlando, Florida.
The Lady Warriors went 3-0 in their pool and secured the top seed for the quarterfinals.
West Branch upended Somers High School out of New York, 25-11, 25-9.
They then upended Northside Christian from Florida, 25-13 and 25-11.
In their third match, the Lady Warriors toppled Highland Christian from Florida 25-10, 25-15.
West Branch (4-0) will play Scarsdale, N.Y. in the quarterfinals today at 2:30 p.m.
The championship game is at 5:30 p.m.