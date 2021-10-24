ECC Tourney Champs - West Branch

The West Branch volleyball team won the Elk County Catholic tournament on Saturday in St. Marys. In front, from left, are Meghan Cantolina and Abby Gallaher. In the middle are Hayley Wooster, Shianna Hoover, Kamryn MacTavish, Savannah Hoover and Allie Shingledecker. In back are head coach Terry Trude, Brooklyn Myers, Katrina Cowder, Marley Croyle, Makiya Mack, Matayha Kerin and assistant coach Breanna Hayward.

ST. MARYS — The West Branch volleyball team toppled Johnsonburg on Saturday in three sets to win the Elk County Catholic Tournament.

The Lady Warriors went 4-0-1 in pool play, defeating Redbank Valley, Smethport, St. Marys and Northern Potter. The Lady Warriors split with the Lady Rams and were seeded second due to point differential.

West Branch upended AC Valley in the quarters, before knocking off the host Lady Crusaders in the semis.

The Lady Warriors then topped Johnsonburg in the finals.

Abby Gallaher had 40 service points, 30 kills and 12 blocks to lead the Lady Warriors. Fellow senior Meghan Cantolina added 24 kills and 24 digs.

Brooklyn Myers netted 110 assists. Marley Croyle had 60 kills and 27 service points.

Katrina Cowder added 37 kills and 15 blocks, while Kamryn MacTavish had 40 digs.

West Branch improved to 36-0-1 on the season. The Lady Warriors play at Claysburg-Kimmel on Tuesday in the ICC Championship game.

