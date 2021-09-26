BELLWOOD — The West Branch volleyball team went undefeated on Saturday, winning the Bellwood Invitational at Bellwood-Antis High School.
The Lady Warriors topped Juniata Valley, Huntingdon and Central Mountain in pool play before winning their semifinals match against Bellefonte 25-20.
West Branch defeated the hosts 25-17 to take the title.
Katrina Cowder led the Lady Warriors with 33 kills, 15 service points and seven blocks.
Meghan Cantolina added 23 kills and 17 digs, while Abby Gallaher tallied 34 service points, including eight aces, and 18 kills.
Brooklyn Myers netted 82 assists, 28 service points and five aces, while Marley Croyle had 27 kills and 25 service points. Kamryn MacTavish netted 24 digs.
West Branch improved to 18-0 overall. The Lady Warriors host Bald Eagle Area tonight.