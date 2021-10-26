CLAYSBURG — West Branch entered Tuesday night’s Inter-County Conference championship match against Claysburg-Kimmel on a roll.
The Lady Warriors dropped just four games throughout the 2021 season and held a 16-0 record, earning them the top spot in the ICC North Division.
The Lady Bulldogs entered as the ICC South Division champions after their first year competing in the South, holding a 15-3 record following a loss to Chestnut Ridge on Monday.
In their first meeting of the year, the Lady Warriors set the tone early for a 3-0 victory, earning West Branch its 13th ICC title and its ninth ICC championship in a row.
“Claysburg, we really respect their program and their coaches,” said West Branch coach Terry Trude. “Anytime we play them it’s really close. They’re so athletic you never know what to expect.
“We knew coming in it’d be a tough match. I think what was key for us was we served tough and we hit pretty well against them.”
The Lady Warriors used game scores of 25-11, 25-17, 25-14.
Claysburg-Kimmel opened the first game with a two-point run at the service line, but Brooklyn Myers got the sideout for the Lady Warriors. Abby Gallaher stepped up to the service line for a five-point run, highlighting her service run with three aces, pushing the visitors ahead, 6-3, following a service error.
Claysburg-Kimmel never mustered up another service run from there on out in the opening game as West Branch’s Savannah Hoover, Katrina Cowder and Meghan Cantolina all had a run of four points as the Lady Warriors held on for the 25-11 victory.
West Branch’s Shianna Hoover added a six-point stretch from the line early in the second game for an 8-2 lead before the Lady Bulldogs got the sideout. During the stretch, Hoover was aided by three kills from Cowder, a kill from Marley Croyle, and two aces.
Later in the game, Allison Shingledecker also posted a six-point stretch from the line. In addition to her two aces, several returns by the hosting Lady Bulldogs went out of bounds as the Lady Warriors took a 22-10 lead before they exchanged a slew of sideouts.
Claysburg-Kimmel’s Bailey Garver stepped up for her second trip to the service line in the game and this time she had a stretch of four points as Emalee Cavender had a kill in the stretch.
The rally did not last long as the Lady Warriors got the sideout. The two teams exchanged sideouts with the Lady Warriors getting the 25-17 win on a tip by Myers.
Garver opened the third game with a three-point run. Recording an ace, but neither team generated a substantial run until late.
Myers had a run of four before Cantolina had a run of two and Matayha Kerin added a run of four.
Despite a two-point run by the Lady Bulldogs late in the game, the Lady Warriors secured the ICC title with a 25-14 Game Three victory.
Cantolina, Hoover, and Gallaher all finished the game with six service points apiece. Croyle had a team-high 13 kills, Gallaher and Cowder both finished with 10. Myers added 27 assists.
The Lady Warriors improve to 17-0 for the year and await the District 6-A playoffs where they are the second seed behind Bishop Guilfoyle. Claysburg-Kimmel will also qualify for the District 6-A playoffs. The Lady Bulldogs are seeded fifth and drop to 15-4 for the season.