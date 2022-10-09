POTTSVILLE — The West Branch volleyball team placed second at the rugged Pottsville Tournament Saturday, falling to Pocono Mountain East 25-22 and 28-26 in the finals.
The Lady Warriors, who went 4-0 in pool play, took down the hosts 25-21 and 25-14 in the semifinals.
West Branch, which is ranked second in the state in class by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, beat Lehighton (25-20, 25-18), Mahannoy (25-12, 25-8), Garden Spot (25-16, 25-14) and Nativity (25-11, 27-26) in pool play.
Lehighton and Garden Spot are class 3A teams, while Nativity is the No. 5 ranked team in class A.
Katrina Cowder led the Lady Warriors with 44 kills, 12 blocks and 22 service points.
Marley Croyle added 31 kills, recording her 500th career kill during the tournament.
Brooklyn Myers recorded 74 assists, while Shianna Hoover notched 29 service points and 26 digs.
Bella Koleno had 25 service points, Hayley Wooster added 24 and Ally Shingledecker (13) and Brielle Bainey (11) chipped in with double-digit digs.
West Branch improved to 21-2 this season.
The Lady Warriors visit Bald Eagle Area today.