ALLPORT — West Branch’s Jenna Mertz poured in 21 points and Katrina Cowder added 15 in a 58-26 pasting of Northern Cambria on Wednesday.
West Branch led 29-4 at the half, with all 15 of Cowder’s points coming in those two quarters.
Lilly Williams added nine points.
“It took us a little time to settle in offensively, but we were poised down the stretch,” said Lady Warriors head coach Justin Koleno. “Jenna and Katrina got to their spots and hit their shots. Lilly Williams had an outstanding debut. She was very efficient and made the most of her opportunities.”
West Branch improved to 1-0 overall. The Lady Warriors travel to Mount Union on Monday.
The junior varsity game was won by West Branch 13-6.
Northern Cambria—26
Cavallo 0 0-0 0, Formerk 2 2-4 7, Miller 2 2-4 5, Yahner 2 2-4 6, Depetro 3 1-2 7, Boring 0 0-0 0, Olish 0 0-0 0, Abel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 7-14 26.
West Branch—58
Mertz 8 3-4 21, Cowder 6 3-5 15, Godin 0 2-2 2, Shingledecker 1 0-0 3, Parks 2 0-0 4, Betts 0 0-0 0, A. Prestash 1 0-0 2, Koleno 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Croyle 0 0-0 0, L. Williams 3 2-2 9, M. Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 10-13 58.
Three-pointers: Cavallo. Mertz 2, Shingledecker, L. Williams.
Score by Quarters
No. Cambria 1 3 13 6—26
West Branch 14 15 14 15—58