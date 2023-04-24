ALLPORT — The West Branch baseball team toppled visiting Juniata Valley 11-1 in five innings on Monday.
The Warriors pounded out 10 hits, including two each from Isaac Tiracorda, Coby Kephart and Lukas Colton.
Tyler Wilson had three RBIs and a homer, while Kephart knocked in two runs.
Luke Liptak went the distance, allowing an unearned run while striking out seven batters.
West Branch improved to 8-4 overall. The Warriors travel to Moshannon Valley today.
Juniata Valley—1
Rodkey cf 2001, Thompson 3b-p 3010, Sager p 0000, Buckley ss 1010, Robinson c 2000, Couch lf 2000, Harbst p-3b 2000, Edwards 1b 0000, Dick 1b 2010, Hoover rf 2000, Gibson 2b 1100, Hoover 2b 1010. Totals: 18-1-4-1.
West Branch—11
Tiracorda c 4321, C. Kephart cf 3222, Colton ss 4221, Folmar 1b 2111, Wilson 3b 3113, Lu. Liptak p 3010, B. Rothrock lf 1001, Eirich rf 3011, E. Emigh 3100. Totals: 26-11-10-10.
Score by Innings
Juniata Valley 001 00— 1 4 7
West Branch 261 02—11 10 2
Errors—Gibson 3, Couch, Harbst 2, Edwards. Lu. Liptak, Wilson. 2B—Thompson. Tiracorda. 3B—Tiracorda. HR—Wilson. SF—Rodkey. B. Rothrock. HBP—Buckley Lu. Liptak, B. Rothrock 3, Folmar. SB—Colton, Tiracorda, C. Kephart.
Pitching
Juniata Valley: Harbst—3 2/3 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO. Sager—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. Thompson—1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
West Branch: Lu. Liptak—5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Liptak (4-2). LP—Harbst.