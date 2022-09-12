ALLPORT — The West Branch girls soccer team got a hat trick from Jenna Mertz and four assists from Emmie Parks in a 7-1 drubbing of Huntingdon on Monday afternoon.
Mertz scored just 1:41 into the game to put the Lady Warriors on top.
The Lady Bearcats scored at 20:35 to tie the game at 1-1.
An own goal off a shot by Parks less than a minute later gave West Branch a 2-1 lead which it never looked back from.
Kaylea Fenush, Sarah Guglielmi and Emma Bucha all scored for the Lady Warriors, while Anna Diviney had an assist.
West Branch improved to 3-3 overall. The Lady Warriors travel to Moshannon Valley on Thursday.
West Branch 7, Huntingdon 1
First Half
1. Mertz, WB, 1:41.
2. Beyer, H, 20:35.
3. Own goal, 21:15.
Second Half
4. Fenush, WB, 48:49.
5. Mertz, WB, (Parks), 49:38.
6. Guglielmi, WB, (Diviney), 58:06.
7. Mertz, WB, (Parks), 72:02.
8. Bucha, WB, (Parks), 77:49.
Shots: Huntingdon 5, West Branch 12.
Saves: Huntingdon (Millar) 5, West Branch (Prestash) 4.
Corners: Huntingdon 1, West Branch 2.