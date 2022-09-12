ALLPORT — The West Branch girls soccer team got a hat trick from Jenna Mertz and four assists from Emmie Parks in a 7-1 drubbing of Huntingdon on Monday afternoon.

Mertz scored just 1:41 into the game to put the Lady Warriors on top.

The Lady Bearcats scored at 20:35 to tie the game at 1-1.

An own goal off a shot by Parks less than a minute later gave West Branch a 2-1 lead which it never looked back from.

Kaylea Fenush, Sarah Guglielmi and Emma Bucha all scored for the Lady Warriors, while Anna Diviney had an assist.

West Branch improved to 3-3 overall. The Lady Warriors travel to Moshannon Valley on Thursday.

West Branch 7, Huntingdon 1

First Half

1. Mertz, WB, 1:41.

2. Beyer, H, 20:35.

3. Own goal, 21:15.

Second Half

4. Fenush, WB, 48:49.

5. Mertz, WB, (Parks), 49:38.

6. Guglielmi, WB, (Diviney), 58:06.

7. Mertz, WB, (Parks), 72:02.

8. Bucha, WB, (Parks), 77:49.

Shots: Huntingdon 5, West Branch 12.

Saves: Huntingdon (Millar) 5, West Branch (Prestash) 4.

Corners: Huntingdon 1, West Branch 2.

Tags

Trending Food Videos