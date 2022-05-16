ALLPORT — The West Branch baseball team finished up its regular season with a 15-0 victory over Glendale in three innings on Monday.
Zack Tiracorda and Owen Graham combined for a one-hitter, striking out seven. Graham got the win in relief, going two innings.
Isaac Tiracorda led the Warriors with four RBIs, three hits, including a double, and two runs scored.
Lukas Colton scored three times, had two hits and plated two runs. Zack Tiracorda also knocked in two runs.
Frank Visnofsky had the lone Vikings hit.
Tannor Holes took the loss for Glendale.
Glendale fell to 0-17 overall, 0-14 in the Inter County Conference and 0-8 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Vikings host Bishop Carroll today.
West Branch improved to 13-6 overall, 11-5 in the ICC and 7-1 in the MVL. The Warriors await District 6 Class AA seeding, which comes out today, for their playoff game on Thursday.
Glendale—0
Holes p-ss 2000, Lukehart cf 1000, Potutschnig c-p 2000, Davis ss-c 1000, Ruffaner 3b-p 1000, McGarvey 1b 1000, Sutton 2b 0000, Gallaher ph 1000, Visnofsky rf 1010. Totals: 10-0-1-0.
West Branch—15
I. Tiracorda c 4234, Z. Tiracorda ss-p 3112, Colton 2b-ss 2322, Graham p-rf 1100, Liptak 3b 1101, Bass 3b 1011, Folmar 1b 0101, G. Rothrock ph 0000, Guglielmi cf 2100, N. Emigh ph 1000, Wilson dh 2321, B. Rothrock lf 2211. Totals: 19-15-10-13.
Score by Innings
Glendale 000— 0 1 3
West Branch 2(12)1—15 10 0
Errors—Sutton, Potutschnig, Kitko. 2B—Wilson, I. Tiracorda, Colton. HBP—Folmar. SB—Graham, Z. Tiracorda, I. Tiracorda, Colton.
Pitching
Glendale: Holes—1 IP, 5 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO. Potutschnig—1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO. Ruffaner—0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
West Branch: Z. Tiracorda—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO. Graham—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Graham (6-2). LP—Holes (0-1).