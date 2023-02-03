ALLPORT — The West Branch boys basketball team toppled Bellwood-Antis 66-38 on Friday evening.
Isaac Tiracorda led the Warriors with 14 points, while teammate Joel Evans netted 13.
Lukas Colton added 11 points for West Branch, which improved to 13-5 overall and 10-2 in the Inter County Conference.
The Warriors travel to St. Joseph’s Academy on Monday.
The junior varsity game was won by Bellwood-Antis.
Bellwood-Antis—38
Wagner 1 0-0 2, Beiswenger 3 3-4 10, Shanafelt 3 0-0 6, Cacciotti 0 0-0 0, H. Schreier 4 0-0 8, Caracciolo 1 0-0 3, C. Schreier 0 0-0 0, Nycum 1 0-0 2, Bardell 0 0-0 0, Dickinson 0 0-0 0, Neyman 1 0-0 2, Robinson 2 0-0 5, Gibbons 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-4 38.
West Branch—66
Colton 4 0-0 11, Evans 6 1-2 13, Koleno 2 0-0 4, Tiracorda 6 4-7 14, Kolesar 3 3-4 9, Z. McGonigal 4 0-0 9, D. McGonigal 1 0-0 3, N. Emigh 0 0-0 0, E. Emigh 0 0-1 0, Liptak 0 0-0 0, Kolp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 8-14 66.
Three-pointers: Beiswenger, Caracciolo, Robinson. Colton 3, Tiracorda, Z. McGonigal, D. McGonigal.
Score by Quarters
Bellwood-Antis 6 12 7 13—38
West Branch 21 16 17 12—66